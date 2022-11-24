Nico Hülkenberg hits the track for testing with Haas: “I’m satisfied and happy with the day”

Nico Hülkenberg ran in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi Tuesday, marking the start of his return to the F1 ranks with Haas F1 Team. Hülkenberg said that he gained a significant amount of knowledge through the program, all of which will be analyzed in the coming weeks.

“It was a good day of work, good running, collected many impressions and a lot of data – which was the target. We successfully went through our program. There’s a lot of things to pick through, digest and analyze now and over the next couple of weeks with the team.

“Today was about learning the tires for 2023, learning their characteristics and with these test days you have a bit more time to try stuff.”

Having completed 110 laps of Yas Marina Circuit, Hülkenberg said he was pleased by his ability to cope with the physically strenuous task of driving VF-22. He said that the winter break will be key in preparing for the season ahead as he comes back into the sport after three years off the grid.

“I’m satisfied and happy with the day. There was a bit of human degradation towards the end day, but I coped better than expected to be honest – so that’s good. There’s now three months of hard-core preparation to get ready, I have a plan and I know what I have to do.”

“It was an amazing day of testing” – Pietro Fittipaldi

Haas Reserve Driver Pietro Fittipaldi had the opportunity to take the wheel of VF-22 for the post-season test as well, following his FP1 appearance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Considering his previous experience driving the Haas car for the team’s mandated young driver tests this year, Fittipaldi said he was well acclimated to the car and able to jump right into the program.

“It was an amazing day of testing. We got just under 100 laps of testing in using the new 2023 tires.”

“Again, I felt pretty comfortable in the car and fast off the bat – so that allowed us to kick on with the test program. It was a very positive day from my side. Thanks to the team for the opportunity.”