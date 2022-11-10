FIA World Rally Championship

Ogier claims first stage win of Rally Japan in the dark

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT

It was a good first day for the native Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT outfit as the eight-time world rally champion Sébastien Ogier together with his new co-driver Vincent Landais posted the fastest stage time on the opening stage of Rally Japan.

The short Kuragaike Park stage is one of the few stages during this year´s schedule that has been run in full darkness and Ogier came out best of the pack on the slippery condition, the Frenchmen are contesting their first rally together as a duo after Ogier parted ways with Benjamin Veillas after taking the win in Spain last time out.

It was quite tight in the top five with just five-tenth of a second separating the drivers with M-Sport´s Craig Breen just coming short by a single tenth, the Irishman also has a new co-driver for Rally Japan as James Fulton is replacing the retired Paul Nagle.

Credit: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Ott Tänak who is contesting his final rally for Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT took the third fastest time, putting all three manufacturers in the top three. The Estonian trailed the Frenchman by two-tenths with teammate Thierry Neuville only one-tenth behind.

The 2022 WRC champion Kalle Rovanperä completes the tightened top places in fifth followed up by Toyota colleague Elfyn Evans in sixth with six-tenths of a second down on the Finn. Local home hero Takamoto Katsuta finished in seventh with 1.9 seconds down on Ogier and edged Gus Greensmith with three-tenths. Dani Sordo managed to only take a ninth-place finish and was 3.1 seconds slower than Ogier and the 2022 WRC2 title contender Emil Lindholm completes the top 10 with an impressive time of being just 4 seconds slower than the top runners.

The stage was unfortunately canceled early on in the evening as the Japanese legend Toshiro Arai who is returning to WRC suffered a heavy crash in his Citroen C3 Rally2, both he and co-driver Naoya Tanaka were taken to hospital for a medical check-up but reports are stating they are okay.

Official result after day one (top 10)

Pos.NumberDriver / Co-driverNat.TeamCarClassTime
1.#1Sébastien Ogier / Vincent LandaisFranceToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally12:07.0
2.#42Craig Breen / James FultonIrelandM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally1+ 0.1
3.#8Ott Tänak / Martin JärveojaEstoniaHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally1+ 0.2
4.#11Thierry Neuville / Martijn WydaegheBelgiumHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally1+ 0.3
5.#69Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne HalttunenFinlandToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally1+ 0.6
6.#33Elfyn Evans / Scott MartinUKToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally1+ 1.2
7.#18Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron JohnstonJapan / IrelandToyota Gazoo Racing NG WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally1+ 1.9
8.#44Gus Greensmith / Jonas AnderssonUK / SwedenM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally1+ 2.2
9.#6Dani Sordo / Cándido CarreraSpainHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally1+ 3.1
10.#21Emil Lindholm / Reena HämäläinenFinlandToksport WRTSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoRally1+ 4.0

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Avatar photo
877 posts

About author
Covering rally & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 10 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR-related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

Neuville and Evans tied for the fastest time on Japan Shakedown

By
1 Mins read
The Rally Japan Shakedown has been quite tight with six drivers posting identical stage times in the top 10
FIA World Rally Championship

M-Sport withdraws Fourmaux from the season-finale in Rally Japan

By
1 Mins read
M-Sport has announced the team will withdraw Adrien Fourmaux for the third time this season from a rally, this time the Frenchman will sit out the season-finale in Japan
FIA World Rally Championship

Toyota expected to reveal GR Yaris Rally2 in Rally Japan

By
1 Mins read
Toyota’s CEO Akio Toyoda has confirmed the Toyota GR Yaris Rally2 car will be officially revealed in Rally Japan according to Japanese news sources.