Olli Caldwell Completes Successful Second Formula 1 Test with Alpine in Bahrain

FIA Formula 2 racer Olli Caldwell completed his second test in FIA Formula 1 World Championship machinery with the BWT Alpine F1 Team last week at the Bahrain International Circuit.

The Alpine Academy driver completed over five-hundred kilometres of running on board Alpine’s A521 on Friday, running a full programme as he ran for a second time with the team, having done so earlier in the year at Silverstone.

Caldwell, who will complete his rookie FIA Formula 2 campaign with Campos Racing later this month in Abu Dhabi, was thankful to Alpine for giving him the opportunity to run again with them in Formula 1 machinery.

And the twenty-year-old felt more at home behind the wheel of the A521 than he did in his initial run at Silverstone, and he said he was able to get more out of the car and complete a lot of different programmes across the day.

“I have to give a massive thanks to BWT Alpine F1 Team, everyone here for their effort and support, and for their trust in allowing me to drive and take part in such a special day,” said Caldwell.

“It’s been such an awesome experience to be back driving the A521 here in Bahrain, at a great track with great weather. The car is incredible and has left me speechless once again.

“We did over 520 km today so I got some great mileage, running through a lot of quali and race simulations and restarts as well.

“Being back in the car, I definitely was feeling a lot more at home this time round, getting used to the speed on and the feeling of the car compared to Silverstone where it was all very new.”