Permane on Gasly’s Alpine Test: “It was great to have Pierre in the car for the first time”

Alan Permane says it was important to give Pierre Gasly some time driving the BWT Alpine F1 Team’s A522 during the post-season Pirelli tyre test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Gasly will join Alpine to race alongside Esteban Ocon during the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season after the Frenchman left Scuderia AlphaTauri after Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and he was able to complete one hundred and thirty laps of the Yas Marina Circuit.

Permane, the Sporting Director at Alpine, says giving Gasly the chance to integrate himself into the team was important, particularly with only three days of testing ahead of next season, and he did a ‘good job’ to familiarise himself with the way the team worked.

“It was great to have Pierre in the car for the first time today as it’s very important for him to get up to speed quickly in order to hit the ground running in 2023,” said Permane.

“We have just three days of pre-season testing next season, so today’s test is particularly useful for us to complete some of the small but important tasks on any new driver checklist.

“Pierre’s day mainly consisted of familiarisation work and getting him used to the car and our systems as well as gaining a further understanding on Pirelli’s 2023 tyres.

“We know Pierre is a top-level driver and he did a very good job today to embed himself within the team.”

Gasly was not the only Alpine driver on track on Tuesday, with test driver Jack Doohan getting another opportunity to add to his running during free practice outings in Mexico City and Abu Dhabi.

Permane was pleased once again with the Australian’s unblemished performance as he completed one hundred and ten laps, and it was a good way to go into the winter break for the team.

“Jack was on the other side of the garage in the Young Driver Test and he again – like in FP1 last Friday – was faultless in the car as he continues his learning and progress in Formula 1 machinery,” he said.

“The trackside team returns to Viry and Enstone now ahead of the off-season, so thanks to them for a very good year.”