Pierre Gasly: “We took the risk in Q1, as the first to fit the Slicks, and it really paid off”

Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Pierre Gasly was the first driver to risk slick tyres during Qualifying for the São Paulo Grand Prix on Friday, and the Frenchman felt the gamble paid off as he was able to advance into Q2.

The Scuderia AlphaTauri driver took a couple of laps to get on the pace on the slicks but immediately hit the front of the field when he did, which prompted everyone else in the field to switch away from the intermediate tyres.

Gasly was disappointed to find himself eliminated in Q2 and will start Saturday’s Sprint race from twelfth on the grid, but the Frenchman was pleased with his performance and feels AlphaTauri can fight for points from this position.

“We took the risk in Q1, as the first to fit the Slicks, and it really paid off,” said Gasly. “We knew it would be really tight as the track dried in Q2, and we missed out on Q3 by just four tenths today but overall, I think it’s been a positive Quali and I have to be happy with the laps I have done.

“The pace was obviously there, so it’s a bit of a missed opportunity that we weren’t able to get through to Q3, especially when you see who’s on pole.

“I think we’re in a strong position to make up some places tomorrow in the Sprint and move forward for the race on Sunday.”

“I just didn’t have the pace with this lack of grip” – Yuki Tsunoda

Team-mate Yuki Tsunoda was less fortunate, with the Japanese driver struggling for grip throughout the day in Brazil and finding himself eliminated at the first hurdle.

Tsunoda struggled for pace and grip during the free practice session in the morning and things did not improve later in the day, the Japanese racer ending only nineteenth fastest and out in Q1.

“I’m obviously disappointed today, I’ve lacked grip in general straight from FP1 and we weren’t able to find a solution to this before heading into Quali,” said Tsunoda.

“I was able to go out on the dry tyre for two laps in Q1 and try to get a good lap in, but unfortunately I just didn’t have the pace with this lack of grip.”

Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
