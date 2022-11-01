Pirelli’s Mario Isola: “A race where all three compounds set up a strategy chess game”

Mario Isola, Pirelli’s Motorsport Director, has praised the strength of the three tyre compounds used across the weekend at the Mexico City Grand Prix, stating that the results seen across the weekend from the tyres, bring great satisfaction to the tyre manufacturer.

Pirelli selected the middle of the range of their tyres for the weekend’s FIA Formula 1 World Championship action at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, with the C2 representing the Hard tyre, C3 the Medium and C4 being the Soft compound of tyre.

The grid on Sunday’s race saw a mix of drivers electing to start on the Soft and Medium tyres, with Max Verstappen starting on the C4 compound in an attempt to preserve his lead on the opening lap.

Lewis Hamilton, who started on the Medium compound, was brought into the pits for the Hard tyre on lap thirty-two, as the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team gambled on Verstappen, who was now on the Medium compound, having to pit for a second time in the race.

Verstappen was able to maintain his pace on his Medium compound until the end of the race to take the chequered flag, for his fourteenth race victory of the season. After the race, many questioned Mercedes’ choice to head onto the Hard compound; even more so after Daniel Ricciardo was able to undertake a forty-four lap stint on his starting Medium tyres, which then subsequently allowed the Australian to come home on the Soft compound for a seventh-placed finish.

On the Pirelli tyre performance, Isola stated that the strength of all three tyre compounds allowed the teams to approach the race like it was a ‘strategic chess game’.

“Seeing how all three compounds gave the drivers and teams the chance to approach the race in a sort of strategic chess game on the track and the pit wall is obviously a source of satisfaction for us.

“There were different strategies, which were all based on individual capabilities to optimise the tyres, with the mediums being a protagonist and the hard and the soft too playing a fundamental role, showing strong performance and limited wear. It all came down to a strategic duel between the two teams that had managed to get the most out of the tyres all weekend.“

In both Austin and Mexico City, Free Practice Two has been partially used as a Pirelli prototype tyre test for 2023, with Isola stating that all the drivers showed real enthusiasm and engagement across both tests to help develop and improve next year’s Pirelli tyres.

“This is particularly significant for us, especially following 15 intense days that took in two tests of the 2023 prototype tyres to collect data on both the hard and the soft compounds in Austin and Mexico City respectively, as well as the comments of the real stars – the drivers – who showed enthusiasm and real engagement when it came to analysing all the topics that emerged, right up to the Friday night of the second test. Congratulations to Red Bull and Max Verstappen for their victory and a new record of 14 wins in one season, in front of Mexico’s unique crowd.”