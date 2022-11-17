Red Bull Release Statement following on from the aftermath of the São Paulo Grand Prix

Oracle Red Bull Racing have made a statement regarding the last lap of the São Paulo Grand Prix and the events that unfolded after the race.

Max Verstappen, who has already wrapped up the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship after winning fourteen races this season was allowed to overtake his team-mate Sergio Pérez in an attempt to chase down BWT Alpine F1 Team driver Fernando Alonso who was in fifth place. If Verstappen was unable to catch Alonso, he would be asked to give his position back to Pérez as the Mexican driver is competing with Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc for second place in the Drivers’ Championship.

However, it appeared that the now two time world champion had not listened to the teams orders as he crossed the finish line in sixth place with his team-mate finishing in seventh. When asked by his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase “what happened” after the race, Verstappen insisted for the team not to mention it again saying that he had given his reasons for not allowing Pérez to retake his position.

In the statement that Red Bull have released regarding this situation, they confirmed as a team that they made mistakes during the race and that they had not agreed on a strategy for such a scenario before the race. They added by saying that Verstappen was only informed at the final corner of the request made by the team without all the necessary information being relayed to him. The team then states that this situation put the Dutchman in a compromising situation with little time to react.

It seemed to be a bit tense after the race as both Red Bull drivers were clearly unhappy but the team have confirmed that both drivers have resolved any outstanding issues or concerns. The team has a accepted Verstappen’s reasoning for not giving the position back and say it was a personal matter that will remain private.

Pérez still has a chance to finish in second place in the drivers standings as we head to Abu Dhabi this weekend for the final Grand Prix of the season. Both Pérez and Leclerc are currently tied on two-hundred and ninety points.

Following on from the race weekend, Verstappen, Pérez, the team and their respective families have received abuse online including death threats and hate mail which is disgusting and has no place in the sport. Red Bull have stated that they value inclusion and want a safe space for everyone in the sport, making it clear that the abuse needs to stop.

The Full Statement

“As a team we made some mistakes in Brazil. We had not envisaged the situation that unfolded on the last lap and we had not agreed a strategy for such a scenario before the race. Regretfully, Max was only informed at the final corner of the request to give up position without all the necessary information being relayed.”

“This put Max, who has always been an open and fair team player, in a compromising situation with little time to react which was not our intention. Following the race Max spoke openly and honestly, allowing for both drivers to resolve any outstanding issues or concerns. The Team accept Max’s reasoning, the conversation was a personal matter which will remain private between the team and no further comment will be made.”

“The events that followed from a social media point of view are completely unacceptable. The abusive online behaviour towards Max, Checo, the Team and their respective families is shocking and saddening and unfortunately is something that we as a sport are having to address with depressing regularity.”

“There is no place for it in racing or society as a whole and we need to do and be better. At the end of the day this is a sport, we are here to race. Death threats, hate mail, vitriol towards extended family members is deplorable. We value inclusion and want a safe space for everyone to work in and enjoy our sport. The abuse needs to stop.”