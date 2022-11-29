Red Bull’s Christian Horner Describes 2022 as a “season like no other”

Oracle Red Bull Racing claimed both drivers’ and constructors’ championship titles in 2022 with seventeen race wins, including Max Verstappen’s most recent at the 2022 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner described the season as a “season like no other” with some excellent wins and some sad moments, such as the loss their founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Verstappen took his record-breaking fifteenth win of the season with over eight seconds in hand over Charles Leclerc. It wasn’t the race weekend that Sergio Perez wanted as he failed to finish ahead of Leclerc in the race, meaning he couldn’t claim second in the Drivers’ Championship.

“What a season and what a way to end it. It’s just unbelievable. Winning 17 races as a Team. Five 1-2 finishes and being so close to 1-2 in the Drivers’ Championship brings to an end what truly has been a remarkable year.

“It surpasses anything we have ever achieved. The drivers have been exceptional. A record-breaking 15th win this season for Max.“

Horner was pleased with a third straight victory in Abu Dhabi as he gave his thanks to everyone that played a part in a brilliant season.

“A third straight victory in Abu Dhabi. Exemplary. Checo gave it all he had, coming so close to catching and taking Charles by the end of the race, but sadly it wasn’t to be. Third place in the Championship is still fantastic though and brings to an end his best season ever in F1.

“Every season in F1 is grueling but it truly has been a herculean effort from everyone this season. From the campus in Milton Keynes, to everyone at track, it has been an immense Team effort. I’d also like to thank our partners who, without their support, none of this would be possible.

“When we reflect on this season, there have been some epic highs and equally sobering lows, but we look back on 2022 as a season like no other, one in which we lost our founder Dietrich Mateschitz. F1 was his passion, his love. We dedicate everything we have achieved this season and the two World Championships to him. Danke Didi.”