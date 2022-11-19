Formula 1

Red Bull’s Christian Horner: “We couldn’t have asked for a better Saturday”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Pirelli Motorsport

Christian Horner was delighted with the performance of his Oracle Red Bull Racing team during Qualifying for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez locking out the front row of the grid.

It is the first time since the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season that Red Bull have locked out the first two places on the grid, and Horner, the Team Principal of the Milton Keynes-based team says it gives them a good starting place to end their most successful ever season on another high.

Horner knows there is still a lot of work to do, particularly if they want to ensure Pérez finishes second to Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship, but a near perfect Saturday has given them a good shot at ensuring their first ever one-two in the Drivers’ standings.

“It was a great qualifying from the Team, our first front row lockout of the year and first since 2018,” said Horner.  “We are tremendously happy with the performance as it gives us an opportunity to end our most successful season in the best possible way.

“Max secured the twentieth pole position of his career with a stellar last lap. On top of that, he gave Checo the tow in the second sector to help him secure the second grid slot – locking out the front row for the Team.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better Saturday, but there is still a lot to do. Now we must focus on converting this into the best possible result tomorrow, ensuring second place in the Championship for Checo.”

Share
13238 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Verstappen Pleased after 'almost perfect qualifying' in Abu Dhabi Sees Front Row Lock Out for Red Bull

By
2 Mins read
Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez will start Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the front row of the grid.
Formula 1

Aston Martin Still Aiming to Beat Alfa Romeo in Constructors’ Battle – Mike Krack

By
1 Mins read
Aston Martin have both of their drivers ahead of both Alfa Romeo drivers as the two teams fight over sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship this weekend in Abu Dhabi.
Formula 1

Sebastian Vettel: “I have been very motivated and it felt as if there was a bit extra in me today”

By
2 Mins read
Sebastian Vettel qualified ninth on the grid for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and now only has Sunday’s race to go before he retires from Formula 1.