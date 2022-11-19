Red Bull’s Christian Horner: “We couldn’t have asked for a better Saturday”

Christian Horner was delighted with the performance of his Oracle Red Bull Racing team during Qualifying for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez locking out the front row of the grid.

It is the first time since the 2018 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season that Red Bull have locked out the first two places on the grid, and Horner, the Team Principal of the Milton Keynes-based team says it gives them a good starting place to end their most successful ever season on another high.

Horner knows there is still a lot of work to do, particularly if they want to ensure Pérez finishes second to Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship, but a near perfect Saturday has given them a good shot at ensuring their first ever one-two in the Drivers’ standings.

“It was a great qualifying from the Team, our first front row lockout of the year and first since 2018,” said Horner. “We are tremendously happy with the performance as it gives us an opportunity to end our most successful season in the best possible way.

“Max secured the twentieth pole position of his career with a stellar last lap. On top of that, he gave Checo the tow in the second sector to help him secure the second grid slot – locking out the front row for the Team.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better Saturday, but there is still a lot to do. Now we must focus on converting this into the best possible result tomorrow, ensuring second place in the Championship for Checo.”