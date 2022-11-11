Formula 1

Sargeant to get Additional Free Practice Outing with Williams in Brazil – on Saturday

Logan Sargeant will compete in his third free practice session of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season this weekend in Brazil, but it will take place during Saturday’s second session rather than Friday’s first.

The São Paulo Grand Prix sees the third of the three planned sprint race weekends this weekend, meaning the race drivers will need to be in the car for the opening session ahead of Friday afternoon’s Qualifying session.

With cars being put into parc ferme conditions after Qualifying, Sargeant will take over the running of Williams Racing’s FW44 from Alexander Albon, aiming to have another clean session that will edge him closer to a Superlicence so he can be the Thai driver’s team-mate next season.

The American is excited for the latest opportunity behind the wheel of the FW44 and is looking to build on what he has learned so far during his first two outings at the Circuit of the Americas and the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the FW44 for FP2 in São Paulo,” said Sargeant.  “I can’t wait to keep progressing with the team and building on the experience I gained in Austin and Mexico City.

“To be given the opportunity to drive at such an iconic track like Interlagos with its banked corners and the Senna S is a great feeling.

“A massive thank you once again to everyone at Williams for giving me another chance to get behind the wheel.”

Dave Robson, the Head of Vehicle Performance at Williams, is confident that Sargeant will once again perform an excellent job in the car as he did in both the United States and Mexico City sessions, and he feels the experience the American will get will be ‘invaluable’ should he find himself as a full-time Formula 1 driver in 2023.

“Logan Sargeant continues his run of FP sessions in the FW44 and this weekend will drive Alex’s car during FP2,” said Robson.  “This is unusual for a Sprint Event and is more difficult than usual as Alex’s car will be in Parc Ferme during FP2.

“However, the experience that Logan will get is invaluable, and giving him another opportunity is a good investment in his future. He did an excellent job in Austin and Mexico City, and we are confident that he will do so again despite the unusual weekend format.”

