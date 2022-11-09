Sebastian Vettel hopes to challenge Alfa Romeo for sixth in the standings: “It is a tough mission, but we are up for it”

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team’s Sebastian Vettel looks forward to racing at his final Brazilian Grand Prix, a venue that holds special memories for him for being the setting of his third consecutive world championship title in 2012.

Vettel said that he is confident in Aston Martin’s ability to come back from an underwhelming performance in Mexico, where he finished in fourteenth place and team-mate Lance Stroll finished fifteenth.

“I have some incredible memories of Brazil, including winning the World Championship there in a very dramatic way back in 2012. It will be amazing to race around this iconic venue for one last time. While we did not perform in Mexico, our form in general has been strong recently.”

Vettel is focused on the team’s battle in the constructors standings, with Aston Martin looking to overtake Alfa Romeo Racing for sixth place. Just four points behind, the team will need to maximise any and all points scoring opportunities in the final two races of the season.

“We are firmly in a battle with Alfa Romeo in the Constructors’ Championship and we will do everything to maximise the car’s potential in these last two races. It is a tough mission, but we are up for it.”

“Interlagos is a great circuit with a buzzing atmosphere and a great flow” – Lance Stroll

Stroll described the unique layout of Autódromo José Carlos Pace, one of the calendar’s shorter circuits and a great overtaking track, and shared his hope of using Saturday’s sprint to the team’s advantage.

“Interlagos is a great circuit with a buzzing atmosphere and a great flow. It has a true old-school feel and plenty of corners that are rewarding to get right.”

With two opportunities to earn points over the weekend and achieve the team’s goals, Stroll wants to maximise his chances of an all-important points finish in Interlagos.

“If we can get the best out of our car this weekend – particularly because the Sprint gives us two opportunities to perform – then we should be able to pick up some crucial points. It is also definitely possible to perform overtakes here, which should put us in a stronger position.”