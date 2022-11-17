Sebastian Vettel: “This is obviously going to be a very emotional weekend”

Sebastian Vettel says he wants to end his FIA Formula 1 World Championship career on a high this weekend as he says goodbye to the sport after Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The German will compete in his two hundred and ninety-ninth race on Sunday, and he is looking to do so with a top ten finish and a result that could help the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team overhaul Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN for sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship.

Vettel, who clinched his maiden Formula 1 World Championship at the Yas Marina Circuit back in 2010, says he will be fighting hard all the way to the chequered flag on Sunday evening to bring home the best result possible.

“This is obviously going to be a very emotional weekend as my Grand Prix career draws to a close,” said Vettel. “I am sure that this race will bring back plenty of happy memories from the last fifteen years, and I want to enjoy my last race with the team and with everyone I have met during my time in the sport.

“It has been a fantastic two years with Aston Martin F1, with lots of fun moments and some great memories.

“I want to go out on a high, so we will go and fight hard and deliver a great result at the circuit where I secured my first world title, twelve years ago.”

Lance Stroll on Sebastian Vettel: “He has been a fantastic team-mate”

Lance Stroll has praised Vettel for being a ‘fantastic team-mate’ across the past two years, and he feels he has learned a lot from the German both on and off the track.

The Canadian, who denied Vettel a point last weekend with a late pass in the São Paulo Grand Prix, says the German has been ‘brilliant’ to work with and wishes the best for him when his very successful career draws to a close.

“I want to pay tribute to Sebastian ahead of his final Grand Prix,” said Stroll. “He has been a fantastic team-mate over the last two years, a brilliant person to work with, a man from whom I have learned a lot about both racing and life.

“I wish the best future for him and his family.”

Stroll says the revisions introduced to the Yas Marina Circuit ahead of the 2021 event gave for better racing, and he hopes to end the year with a top ten finish and sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship for Aston Martin.

“The track revisions have made it a little easier to overtake, and we also have cars that promote closer racing,” he said.

“With the new layout, hopefully we can perform well and end this year with another positive result.”