Solberg to do international rally comeback on the Canary Islands

By
1 Mins read
The rally championship in the Canary Islands is coming to an end for this season with one round remaining when Rally Isla de Los Volcanes will play host as the season-finale on 2/3 December.

Throughout the rally, there will be a total of 10 stages with five of them being run twice and will feature a total of 85 kilometers of test on Saturday, with Friday being only used for recce and a shakedown.

The rally was postponed earlier this year, with the original date to be in April but during the Friday recce, the Lanzarote government refused the permit because of environment protection with teams and drivers already on site when the news came. Instead, the organizer had to make new attempts and moved the rally to December with permission being successful this time.

The full entry list for the rally has not yet been announced but two names appeared on the ewrc-results.com website this week. First out was the Frenchman Eric Camilli known from WRC2, who will drive a Citroen C3 Rally2 for Sports&You.

The second driver out driving for the same team with the same model is the Norwegian Henning Solberg, who will be making a comeback in the international rally scene and is joined by Giovanni Bernacchini as the co-driver. The Italian is mostly known for being the guy who invites famous rally drivers to the competing in the Canary Islands.

