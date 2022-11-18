FIA World Rally Championship

Toyota looking to rent out the fourth Yaris in 2023

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT is looking to rent out the fourth Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 for the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship season as part of a new business tool.

Among the WRC teams, M-Sport Ford WRT has become known for the fact that there is a place in the team if you are willing to pay for it. From the team, you can rent a car for a single event or buy a seat to drive for the full season. Many private drivers have also had the opportunity to claim the car as their own.

Toyota and Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT however have taken a stricter line, Toyota has only rented out a car three times before for a single event for Marcus Grönholm in Rally Sweden 2019, Jari-Matti Latvala in Rally Sweden 2020, and Esapekka Lappi in Rally Finland 2021.

Next year, Toyota´s fourth car may see different drivers when the seat will be open. The Japanese driver Takamoto Katusta will drive half of the season in the factory team´s third car and the other half outside the team in a similar fourth car. It´s when he is in the main team the car would be available to rent for privateers.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Toyota is taking the first steps toward the so called customer program. The team is also currently developing a Rally2 car, which is estimated to enter the market around 2024.

“It is now clear that our line-up is what we will go with for the season, but, of course we have been considering that – on [seven] events where we have a fourth car available – we would consider a renting option.” Latvala, TGR team principal, said.

“But this is purely on renting, nothing else, if there is somebody interested in renting a car, we are looking at that option. At this point we don’t currently know if it will happen, but we are of course collecting data to see if there are drivers who are interested in that. That fourth car that is a rental option is 100 per cent for business – we are not targeting to score points. We have got some requests but we have not made any decision at this point.”

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Avatar photo
900 posts

About author
Covering rally & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 10 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR-related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

Lappi and Breen to Hyundai as the team announces 2023 WRC line-up

By
1 Mins read
Esapekka Lappi and Craig Breen will be joining Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT for 2023 as the team announces the 2023 driver´s line-up
FIA World Rally Championship

Toyota announces the 2023 WRC line-up as Katsuta moves up to the factory team

By
1 Mins read
Toyota Gazoo Racing has announced the 2023 line-up with Takamoto Katsuta replacing the outgoing Esapekka Lappi in the third Yaris
FIA World Rally Championship

Rally Mexico confirmed to host round three of the 2023 WRC

By
1 Mins read
Rally Mexico will be returning to WRC in 2023 on 16-19 March