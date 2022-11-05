Valtteri Bottas Discusses ‘humbling experience’ of Visiting Save the Children-Supported Facility

Valtteri Bottas was a busy man prior to last weekend’s uneventful Mexico City Grand Prix, as the Finnish driver spent some time at the Early Childhood education hub in Mexico City, which is a Save the Children-supported facility.

The visit occurred due to Save the Children being Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN‘s official charity partner, a partnership that has existed since 2019. Save the Children is, of course, the world’s leading children’s rights organisation and strives to offer all children across the globe access to quality, but equally safe education. Due to this target, the company supports the Early Childhood education hub in Mexico’s capital, which gives children with difficult backgrounds support and a chance at a bright future.

Bottas was lucky enough to visit the facility and take part in one of the hub’s HEART (Healing and Education through the Arts) sessions, which saw the Finnish driver join the children in various activities, something the students will certainly never forget. Bottas also unveiled a special helmet which will be auctioned to raise funds for Save the Children; he was also overwhelmed to receive a t-shirt from one of the children.

The thirty-three year old was very pleased to visit the facility, something he highlighted as a “humbling experience”.

“Being able to see first-hand what Save the Children does in the community has been an important experience. No matter from which background they come, all kids have the same needs and it’s key they have the same opportunities.

“The early years of a child’s development are the most important ones for their future life and this support can make all the difference. Seeing the impact these projects have on real lives is a humbling experience and I am glad we can raise funds to help Save the Children run more activities like this one around the world.”