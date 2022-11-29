Williams’ Dave Robson: Post-season testing “sets us up nicely for the break before we hit the track again early next year”

Williams Racing Head of Vehicle Performance Dave Robson reflected on a successful post-season test for the team, where Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant completed programmes that aimed to gather knowledge on Pirelli’s 2023 tyres.

“We’ve had a very productive day to complete the 2022 season. Both cars ran reliably throughout, which allowed Alex and Logan to run their intended programmes. Alex ran through a series of tyre tests, exploring the 2023 tyres at various track temperatures and fuel loads.”

Robson said that Sargeant was able to get far more running in during the full day test as opposed to the free practice sessions he partook in during the season, giving him a solid basis to work off of going into his first season with the team.

“Logan got his first experience of a proper day of F1 testing as well as some useful exposure to the 2023 tyres. We were able to do a lot more work with him than is possible during an FP1 session and everything he did will set him up nicely for the crucial pre-season testing that we will do next February.”

With both drivers putting in great laps on Pirelli’s softer compounds, Robson was happy with the team’s results relative to the rest of the grid, with Albon finishing the test as sixth fastest and Sargeant slotting in just behind in seventh.

“The timesheets don’t mean very much today as every driver is completing their own programme. However, it was nice to see both drivers near the top having completed some very good laps on the softer compounds. Logan drove exceptionally well and fully deserved to be so close to Alex.”

Robson said that the team’s efforts around Yas Marina Circuit puts them in a good spot when it comes to development ahead of the 2023 season, having collected important data through the well-constructed programme.

“We completed 200 laps of running today across the two cars and almost every one of these was done according to the plan and with a clear purpose. The engineering team put together a very well planned and executed day of testing, which sets us up nicely for the break before we hit the track again early next year.”