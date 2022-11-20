Zak O’Sullivan makes switch to PREMA for 2023 Formula 3 season

British driver Zak O’Sullivan will line up for PREMA for the 2023 FIA Formula 3 season, making the switch from Carlin.

O’Sullivan greatly impressed at Carlin during the 2022 season, as the Williams junior finished eleventh in the drivers’ championship, picking up two podiums and pole position along the way.

The seventeen-year-old joins Dino Beganoivc and Paul Aron in the 2023 lineup, as the team look to secure their fourth Formula 3 championship in five years.

O’Sullivan expressed his feelings on his switch to PREMA, “I am really excited to be joining PREMA for the 2023 FIA Formula 3 season. It will be a new environment for me, but PREMA’s history says all we need to know, so hopefully, we can have a good year together.

“The first impressions in testing were good, and the pace was pretty strong. I was still learning the car as there are a few differences, getting to know all the team and the engineers, and learning some Italian as well!”

This won’t be O’Sullivan’s first rodeo in the PREMA Formula 3 machinery, as the Brit took part in the Formula 3 post-season testing in Jerez earlier this year.

O’Sullivan impressed the team immensely during the test, finishing inside the top ten on five out of six occasions, and even recording the third fastest time during Day 2’s morning session.

Prema team principal Rene Rosin also commented on O’Sullivan’s switch to PREMA, “We are particularly looking forward to working with Zak. We are impressed by what he achieved in his maiden FIA F3 season and his career so far. He will bring in his experience, which is something we always really value, and he already did an outstanding job in post-season testing.

“That will boost our preparations for 2023, and we are confident we will see Zak thrive in our environment. We are equally delighted to work with the Williams Driver Academy, and we are grateful for the trust they have put into us.”