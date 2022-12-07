2023 World Rallycross Calendar Revealed

The calendar for the 2023 FIA World Rallycross Championship has been revealed, featuring the welcome return of some classic rallycross circuits. After being ratified by the FIA World Motor Sport Council, the calendar includes a mix of old favourites, returning venues from last year, and a brand new venue in Asia.

Following a successful debut year for the all-new electric RX1e class, the championship promises to blend old with new in its tenth season in 2023. The action kicks off on familiar ground. Just like 2022, the first round is a standalone FIA European Rallycross Championship event at Nyriád, Hungary’s “red cauldron.” Then the WRX action begins in Hell, Norway, in mid-June. The Magic Weekend remains on the calendar, as the championship makes its way to Höljes, Sweden, for round two. Appropriately enough, this will be the championships 100th round, so expect a great event full of celebrations.

Round three finally sees rallycross come home, as the championship heads back to Britain for the first time since 2019. The championship so far features no Formula 1 circuits manipulated to suit rallycross, but is instead on proper purpose built rallycross tracks, including the iconic birthplace of rallycross: Lydden Hill. From there, the series moves to Belgium, not to Spa-Francorchamps as in the last few years, but back to Mettet, one of the original WRX circuits, back for the first time since 2018. The ever-popular Montalegre, Portugal, in its newly configured form, will be round five of the championship

Timmy Hansen in action last time the World Rallycross Championship was at Lydden Hill back in 2017. Credit: @World / Red Bull Content Pool

The third iconic track making a comeback is Estering, Germany, site of such memorable moments as Kevin “Round The Outside” Eriksson earning his nickname at turn one in 2016, and Andreas Bakkerud somehow limping home in his Ford Focus RX, despite major damage to one of his wheels. For the final rounds, the championship heads outside of Europe for the first time in its new electric era. Treading familiar ground, the penultimate event weekend will be at Killarney International Raceway, South Africa, scene of the closest ever finish to the championship as Bakkerud and Timmy Hansen finished absolutely equal on points. Finally, the series heads to Asia for a round at an as-yet undisclosed venue.

Arne Dirks, executive director of Rallycross Promoter GmbH, believes the calendar “represents the very best of rallycross and…has been the subject of a huge effort behind the scenes in recent months.” Speaking of the mix of circuits this year, Dirks said “we have been committed to returning to Cape Town to showcase World RX in front of the enthusiastic South African fans, and we are hugely excited to be adding a new event in Asia to the line-up, which truly underscores the series’ World Championship credentials. At the same time, the re-introduction of three charismatic European venues in Lydden Hill, Mettet and Estering reflects our desire to celebrate rallycross’ rich heritage and traditions while embracing the sport’s electric future.”

The 2023 FIA World Rallycross Championship gets underway on 17 June in Hell.