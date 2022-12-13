Alfa Romeo Announces Departure of Frédéric Vasseur as Team Principal

Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN have announced that their Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur will leave his role in January 2023 after six years with the team.

Vasseur will also leave his role as Sauber Motorsport CEO after joining the team back in 2017. The Frenchman has helped the team grow during his time, leading Alfa Romeo to sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship this year, which is their best finish in the last ten years.

Vasseur thanked the whole team believing they will continue to go from strength to strength as he looks forward to seeing them further up the grid in the near future.

“As I prepare to bring my adventure at Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN to an end, I can look back fondly at these six years together,” said Vasseur. “I owe a debt of gratitude to every single employee of the team, as they are the ones who got this team back on their feet and climbing the ladder of our sport.”

“I am proud of the job we collectively have done as a team and a company, and even more so of the strong foundations we have laid for what’s to come next: but what I am the proudest of is the people that made this all possible, which in time have become friends.”

“This team will always feel like home and I’ll be rooting for it wherever I go. I have learnt so much during my stint as a CEO and Team Principal and I feel each day has equipped me for what is to come.”

“I know Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN will keep going from strength to strength and I’m looking forward to seeing them compete at the business end of the grid in the next few years.”

With Mattia Binotto leaving his role as Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari at the end of 2022, Frédéric Vasseur is now favourite to take over and land himself potentially one of the biggest jobs in motorsport.