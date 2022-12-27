Alonso Could Take Non Driving Role at Aston Martin after Racing Career Ends – Krack

Mike Krack says the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team are open to Fernando Alonso staying on at the team beyond his time behind the steering wheel in a non-driving role.

The Spaniard will join Aston Martin for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season in place of the retiring Sebastian Vettel, with Alonso agreeing a multiple year deal with the Silverstone-based outfit having been offered only a single year deal with the BWT Alpine F1 Team.

This means Alonso will race with Aston Martin until at least the end of the 2024 season, and he will be forty-three-years-old by the time of the final race of the 2024 campaign.

He is already the most experienced Formula 1 driver in history having overtaken the record of Kimi Räikkönen towards the end of his 2022 campaign, and he is twice a World Champion in the sport, having won back-to-back titles in 2005 and 2006 whilst racing for the Renault F1 Team.

Krack, the Team Principal at Aston Martin, says the early conversations with his new driver have been promising, and even beyond his driving days in Formula 1, Alonso could take up non-driving roles with the team in the future.

“Yeah, we have had some very good conversations already with him,” Krack is quoted as saying by PlanetF1.com. “This, in my opinion, can go beyond driving.

“Fernando is joining us as being a core part of the team, and we have to see how this is going to develop. But I think he can have a big role to play in the future of the team.”

His first time behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Formula 1 car took place in the post-season test with the team in Abu Dhabi last month, with Alonso’s first race with his new team set to take place next March with the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit.