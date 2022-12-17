Formula 1

Alonso’s ‘Passion and Drive to Win’ to have Positive Impact on Aston Martin – Krack

Credit: Pirelli Motorsport

Mike Krack reckons Fernando Alonso’s own passion will increase the desire for the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team to improve after the Team Principal of the Silverstone-based team was impressed by the Spaniard during the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Alonso joined Aston Martin after two seasons with the BWT Alpine F1 Team, with the two-time World Champion replacing a four-time World Champion in Sebastian Vettel after the German announced he would be retiring at the end of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Krack was immediately impressed by Alonso during the post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit last month, feeling the Spaniard has continued to show himself to be extremely dedicated and motivated despite debuting in Formula 1 way back in 2001.

“With Fernando, I always hold up this picture of the Mexico City Grand Prix of his frustration at not finishing seventh – this is an example of dedication and motivation,” Krack is quoted as saying by Racer.com.

“If you have someone with this passion and drive to win it has an impact on the team, we could really see that, how everyone was really happy to have this guy in the car last Tuesday.

“He ignites another spark from his own passion and desire to win onto the team.”

Krack does not believe there will be any clashes within the team now that Alonso has joined, even though he will bring a very different approach than the driver he is replacing did to conversations.

“Very impressive, very impressive by the efficiency of transmitting the messages,” Krack said of Alonso’s first day in the car.  “It was straight to the point at all times and very friendly and open, transparent, in both directions. We are very pleased with how this day went.

“Different yes because they have different backgrounds – one is Latin one is German, that makes a big difference – but what they have in common is the focus, the focus on improving and making process, and isolating what makes us progress instead of maybe just being detailed, so some similarities but also some differences.

“I don’t think (there will be any clashes). We had a very, very good start and we will really try to build on that, but I have no indications that anything could go in the wrong direction.”

