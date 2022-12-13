Andreas Seidl Joins Sauber Group as New Chief Executive Officer

Andreas Seidl has been confirmed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Sauber Group in anticipation of their link up with Audi Sport ahead of the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Seidl left his position as Team Principal of the McLaren F1 Team to make the move to the Hinwil-based outfit, which, for 2023 at least, will remain as Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN.

He takes the position of CEO from Frédéric Vasseur, who has left Alfa Romeo to join Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal. However, Seidl will not assume the role of Team Principal at Alfa Romeo, with a decision on who will replace that part of Vasseur’s role still to be made.

Audi Sport will join forces with Sauber in 2026, with the Volkswagen-owned company supplying power units to the team. Seidl has previous experience of working within the Volkswagen company as Team Principal of the Porsche WEC Team, and he has been brought in now to oversee the arrival of Audi.

He also has previous experience of working at Hinwil, with Seidl having been Head of Track Operations during BMW’s time in Formula 1 when they joined forces with Sauber.

“It is great to join the Sauber Group from January: this is a team with a rich history in Formula 1 and an organisation I know really well from my time working and living in Hinwil for four years,” said Seidl.

“I can’t wait to join the team and work with all the colleagues at the Sauber Group on the ambitious goals we have set together. I want to thank Finn Rausing and everyone at the Sauber Group for their choice: I am looking forward to repaying their trust with my work.”

Finn Rausing, the Sauber Holding AG Chairman of the Board of Directors, is delighted to have been able to bring Seidl into the team, and he feels will be an asset for them going forward.

“It is an immense pleasure to welcome Andreas Seidl back to Hinwil as CEO of the Sauber Group,” said Rausing. “Andreas’s experience is second to none and he brings to Sauber Group a clear understanding of what is required to achieve sustained success.

“He takes over a company on an upward path and he shares our commitment to keeping our organisation growing: I look forward to many years of success together.”