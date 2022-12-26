‘Crucial’ 2022 ‘My Worst Year out of the Three Years’ in Formula 1 – Nicholas Latifi

Nicholas Latifi admitted 2022 was the wrong time for him to have his worst season in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, with the Canadian going on to lose his seat with Williams Racing for 2023.

Latifi endured a tough 2022 season, with just one top ten finish coming in the Japanese Grand Prix, while he was dominated throughout the year by team-mate Alexander Albon, particularly during Qualifying sessions.

Across his three seasons in Formula 1, Latifi scored points in only three races, and although he improved during his sophomore season in 2021, 2022 was a big let-down for the twenty-seven-year-old.

“I think it’s safe to say it’s been a very up-and-down year,” Latifi is quoted as saying by F1i.com. “My first two years were… I guess what you can expect, as the first two years in Formula 1: a rookie season is a rookie season.

“Second year, I think there was some really big improvements all across, all around, and I guess this year, as a team, collectively we took a step backwards and I just struggled to get on top of the car.

“[There were] various different issues. Obviously some things in my control, come things out of my control. That’s motorsport, that’s the way it always goes.

“This year I would say ultimately was my worst year out of the three years in what was a crucial year for me to secure the future. So, I think that’s the reality of it. And it just didn’t work out in the end.”

The Canadian was informed that he would be losing his seat with Williams in September, with the team subsequently announcing he would be replaced by American racer Logan Sargeant in 2023.

Latifi ended his time with Williams with a late race retirement in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and he admitted that the final few races of his career were full of ‘frustration and disappointment’ as he naturally wanted to go out on a high.

“Irrespective of knowing if I’m staying or not, I still wanted to do well, still wanted to end each qualifying, each race since I’ve found out as best I can,” said Latifi.

“Just because I’ve known doesn’t mean it doesn’t matter. In a way, [there was] nothing to lose, but still a lot of frustration and disappointment in these last six races.”