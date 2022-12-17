Formula 1Formula 2

Drugovich Keen to add Racing Programme Alongside Aston Martin Reserve Driver Role

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team

Felipe Drugovich is keen to race something in 2023 to complement his role as reserve and test driver for the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team.

The Brazilian, who claimed the FIA Formula 2 title in 2022, was the first driver to be brought into the Aston Martin young driver programme earlier this year, and he was given his first taste of Formula 1 machinery by the team, as well as a free practice outing in Abu Dhabi.

Alongside FIA Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne, Drugovich will act as part of the reserve driver rota in 2023, but he is keen to not lose his competitive edge by adding a racing programme alongside his Aston Martin duties, something the team are also happy for him to do.

“I will be doing the reserve role for Aston Martin, I’m going to be following the team and learning as much as I can, I’ll do a few FP1s as well, that’s something very nice to look forward [to],” Drugovich is quoted as saying by F1i.com during the FIA Gala in Bologna.

“The team is keen to let me do something else, which I don’t know yet, but we’re trying to see if there is an opportunity to just keep racing, but the priority is also going to be Formula 1.”

One series Drugovich will not be competing in is Formula 2, with the rules of the championship preventing champions from returning to the series.  However, although nothing has been set in stone, he hopes to be racing something above where he came from in 2022.

“We have no real direction until now – I’m just hoping I can race something professionally, and something that doesn’t really clash with Formula 1,” Drugovich added.

“It has to be a programme that doesn’t take too much from my year.  Anything above Formula 2 I’ll look at – Hypercar, Super Formula, I don’t know what yet.”

Share
13288 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Pérez Not Feeling Any Extra Pressure Despite Ricciardo’s Arrival as Red Bull Reserve

By
1 Mins read
Sergio Pérez says nothing has changed and the pressure he is under remains the same despite Daniel Ricciardo joining Red Bull as their reserve driver in 2023.
Formula 1

Aston Martin will only Benefit from Use of Own Wind Tunnel from 2025 Season – Dan Fallows

By
2 Mins read
Aston Martin’s new wind tunnel is set to open midway through 2024, meaning it will be the 2025 car from the team that will benefit from its use first, according to Dan Fallows.
Formula 1

Ocon Issues Strategy and Safety Concerns Over Planned 2024 Tyre Blanket Ban

By
2 Mins read
Esteban Ocon believes safety might be compromised and strategy calls affected if Pirelli continue with their plans to remove tyre blankets from Formula 1 in 2024.