First Ever Portland E-Prix Completes Season Nine Calendar

With the ninth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship just around the corner, the calendar for the first season of the new era of the sport has been completed, following the addition of the first ever Portland E-Prix.

The Portland E-Prix completes the Season Nine calendar, with the race set to take place on the 24th June; however, the circuit is subject to homologation. It means that Season Nine and the first year of Gen3 will see four new host cities, with Portland joining Hyderabad, India, Cape Town in South Africa, and São Paulo in Brazil as new hosts.

Of course, India, South Africa, and Brazil are new countries for the series as well, unlike the United States. The USA has a long history with the all-electric championship, with previous races in the nation having taken place in Long Beach, Miami and New York City. Portland was confirmed on the calendar following a meeting of the FIA Motor Sport Council, who also announced that a location in Seoul, South Korea, is being looked into for Season Ten following construction to the Season Eight circuit that was used.

Going back to the news about Portland, Alberto Longo, Co-Founder & Chief Championship Officer, Formula E is “excited” to announce that the USA will be remaining on the calendar next season, with it being an “important market” for the sport. The race will also be a home event for the Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team.

“We are excited to bring the premier electric motorsport world championship to Portland for the first time in June next year. There is a big, passionate fanbase for professional sports in the city, together with strong ecological credentials which makes Portland a perfect host for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

“The USA remains an important market for Formula E. We are delighted to maintain that critical presence and engage a new audience in the Pacific Northwest region in all-electric motorsport.”