Founding Formula E Partner Julius Baer Extends Relationship

With the start of Season Nine and Gen3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship only a month away, the all-electric series has announced that it has extended its partnership with founding partner Julius Baer, in what is a multi-year extension of their relationship.

It is truly an exciting time for Formula E, with the next generation of the championship edging ever closer, its founding partner, though, has remained the same since day one and will continue with the series for the foreseeable future. The extension of Formula E’s deal with the private Swiss bank will run until the end of 2026, when the conclusion of Gen3 will likely be.

As well as extending its deal with the series itself, Julius Baer will be the title partner of the São Paulo E-Prix, which is one of three new host cities for Season Nine.

Philipp Rickenbacher, CEO, Julius Baer, believes it is “no surprise” that the bank continues to be “enthusiastic” about the electric series, one which it remains “united with”.

“As one of Formula E’s founding partners since 2014, it should come as no surprise that we remain enthusiastic about the success of our engagement with the all-electric series. We are united with Formula E by a pioneering spirit and an interest in the innovations and megatrends that are shaping our future.”

Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E, added on Rickenbacher’s comments and hailed the bank as a “valued global partner” of the championship.

“Julius Baer has been a valued global partner of Formula E since the beginning and we are delighted this will continue with a multiyear extension through the Gen3 era. Together, we remain committed to accelerating change towards an electric future and will be collaborating on a global scale across our races to bring that mission to life.”