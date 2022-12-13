Frédéric Vasseur to Join Ferrari as Team Principal as Mattia Binotto Replacement

Scuderia Ferrari have announced that Frédéric Vasseur will become their new Team Principal from 2023, replacing Mattia Binotto.

It was revealed last month that Binotto had decided to resign as Team Principal of Ferrari after spending three years in the role and a total of twenty-eight years with the prancing horse.

It had been rumoured over the past few weeks that Vasseur was favourite to take over from Binotto as the main man at Ferrari and this has now been confirmed after the Frenchman decided to end his six year stint as Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN Team Principal earlier.

Vasseur brings to Ferrari over two decades of experience in motorsport, most recently helping Alfa Romeo to sixth place in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022, their best placed finish in a decade.

Vasseur is delighted and honoured to become Ferrari’s new Team Principal as the Frenchman is looking forward to working with the team and delivering in his new role to the loyal Tifosi.

“I am truly delighted and honoured to take over the leadership of Scuderia Ferrari as Team Principal,” Vasseur said. “As someone who has always held a lifelong passion for motorsport, Ferrari has always represented the very pinnacle of the racing world to me.

“I look forward to working with the talented and truly passionate team in Maranello to honour the history and heritage of the Scuderia and deliver for our Tifosi around the world.”

Ferrari’s CEO, Benedetto Vigna also expressed his delight in appointing Vasseur believing that his strengths can help push Ferrari forward in their hunt for more success.

“We are delighted to welcome Fred Vasseur to Ferrari as our Team Principal,” said Vigna. “Throughout his career he has successfully combined his technical strengths as a trained engineer with a consistent ability to bring out the best in his drivers and teams.

“This approach and his leadership are what we need to push Ferrari forward with renewed energy.”