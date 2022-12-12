Josh Bilicki joins Live Fast for part-time 2023 NASCAR Cup slate

After racing with #77 in 2022, Josh Bilicki will go up a digit in 2023. On Monday, Live Fast Motorsports announced Bilicki will drive the #78 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for “multiple races” in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season beginning with Circuit of the Americas on 26 March. Sponsor Zeigler Auto Group will follow him to LFM.

Other starts are planned at the Chicago Street Course on 2 July, Michigan International Speedway on 6 August, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway on 13 August.

“I am so happy to have the opportunity to join Live Fast Motorsports for the 2023 season and to once again represent the Zeigler Auto Group,” said Bilicki. “The Zeigler team has become like family to me and I have driven for B.J. McLeod in the past in the NASCAR Xnity Series, so this felt like a very natural t for all parties. I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get to work.”

Bilicki raced in all three NASCAR national series in 2022, including sixteen Cup starts for Spire Motorsports with a best finish of sixteenth at Atlanta. He previously ran the full 2021 Cup slate with Rick Ware Racing and notched his first NASCAR top ten at Daytona. Spire signed Ty Dillon to race the #77 in 2023, ousting BIlicki and Landon Cassill from the seat.

In the Xfinity Series, Bilicki contested five races for DGM Racing and Alpha Prime Racing. With the former, he began 2022 with a bang by finishing ninth at Daytona. Both the Daytona and Atlanta runs came with Zeigler onboard.

He also made twelve starts for McLeod’s B.J. McLeod Motorsports team in the Xfinity Series between 2017 and 2020.

Bilicki and LFM co-owner Matt Tifft are both natives of the Midwestern United States, which Zeigler Auto Group’s operations is also based in.

“We had a great season last year with Josh, and we are excited to partner with Live Fast Motorsports for 2023,” added Zeiger Auto Group owner Aaron Zeiger. “Having our new team onboard gives us a fresh start on the track with owners that are focused on performing among the best at each race.”

Live Fast finished thirty-sixth in the 2022 owner points. Co-owner McLeod drove the majority of the schedule but stepped aside for special events like road courses, with Shane Golobic, Scott Heckert, Andy Lally, Kyle Tilley, and Josh Williams also making starts. The team switched from Ford to Chevrolet for 2023.

“Live Fast Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Josh Bilicki and Zeigler Auto Group to the team in 2023,” McLeod said. “Bilicki and Zeigler Auto Group share a strong relationship and we look forward to teaming up and becoming a part of that for multiple races next season. With Bilicki’s great talent behind the wheel and our new ECR motor programme, we look forward to continued growth in 2023.”