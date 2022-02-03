Josh Bilicki to run Daytona Xfinity for DGM

Josh Bilicki has joined DGM Racing for the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway on 19 February. He will drive the #36 Chevrolet Camaro. Zeigler Automotive Group and Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts will be primary sponsors.

“Starting the new race season at Daytona is always a very important piece to the puzzle, so I am very excited to be joining DGM Racing in their #36 Chevrolet Camaro,” said Bilicki. “While it will be my first time with the organisation, I am familiar with the team and how strong they have ran at superspeedways in the past.”

Bilicki is already scheduled to race part-time in the Cup and Xfinity Series for Spire Motorsports and Alpha Prime Racing, respectively. His full itinerary with the former was not revealed beyond his first race coming at Fontana, while the latter will be a six-race schedule beginning at Circuit of the Americas in May. Much of Bilicki’s APR slate will come on road courses, though he has two oval dates at Darlington and Richmond.

Daytona is the site of Bilicki’s maiden NASCAR top ten when he finished tenth in the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400. That year, he ran the full Cup schedule for Rick Ware Racing, though he was not eligible for Rookie of the Year honours as he switched to Xfinity points midseason.

The news all but confirms that unless the team suddenly decides to field a fourth car, Alex Labbé will not return to the team for a full schedule. Labbé has been the #36’s main driver since 2018, and ended 2021 with a nineteenth-place points finish and three top tens. The Canadian has not revealed his 2022 plans.

Further drivers in the #36 have not been announced. DGM will also field the #91 and #92 for Mason Massey and Kyle Weatherman on part-time bases, respectively. The team also ran a #90 in 2021 for multiple drivers.