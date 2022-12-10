McCullough Believes 2023 Championship Challenge Not Realistic for Aston Martin

Tom McCullough insists it is unrealistic that the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team can challenge for the FIA Formula 1 World Championship in 2023, and he says Fernando Alonso accepts that.

Alonso has joined Aston Martin after leaving the BWT Alpine F1 Team at the end of 2022, the Spaniard coming in to replace the now-retired Sebastian Vettel.

Having already said that the 2023 car will be significantly different to what was seen on track in 2022, McCullough, the Performance Director of the Silverstone-based team, says they are keeping their feet firmly on the floor heading into next season.

McCullough says it would be great for Aston Martin to begin challenging the top three teams on the grid – Oracle Red Bull Racing, Scuderia Ferrari and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team – on a regular basis, and from there, only then can they think of fighting for championships.

“I think fighting for World Championships next year is, let’s be realistic, that isn’t going to happen,” McCullough is quoted as saying by PlanetF1.com. “We’re on a journey. We are growing as a team. We’re getting stronger as a team. I think Fernando is going to add significantly to that as well.

“And he’s realistic, you know. He’s on the journey with us. If we can fight the top three teams next year, I’m sure we’ll be happy with that.

“And then from there, just carry on the journey we’re on to try to catch the guys up at the front who are doing the best job at the moment.”

McCullough says he is still getting to know his new driver, but early signs show that Alonso’s motivation remains extremely high, and everyone at Aston Martin are ‘really happy’ to have him in the team ahead of next season.

“I’m still getting to know Fernando,” McCullough added. “I’ll tell you one thing, he’s a very motivated and competitive character. You can see that from the outside.

“I’m starting to see that a little bit when I talk to him. He is focused solely on doing well. He sees a good future with our team. He sees the journey we’re on.

“Really happy to have him on board our team. He’s going to push us in every area of the team. He’s not going to be happy fighting in the midfield. He wants to be part of the step we’re wanting to take, which is to start challenging the top three teams.”