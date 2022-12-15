Mick Schumacher Confirmed as Mercedes Reserve Driver for 2023

It has been announced that Mick Schumacher will be Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team‘s reserve driver for the upcoming 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Schumacher lost his seat in Formula 1 last month when it was confirmed by the Haas F1 Team that they had decided to replace the 2020 F2 champion with a veteran of the sport in Nico Hülkenberg.

Many fans were sceptical over this decision by Haas as Schumacher is a talented young driver who carries a very successful and important name within the sport. However, with that comes expectation and pressure to perform, which lead to Team Principal Guenther Steiner choosing a more experienced line up for next season.

On the other hand, Mercedes’ Team Principal Toto Wolff has spoken openly and positively about the German driver and his family with his father Michael Schumacher, his uncle Ralf Schumacher and cousin David Schumacher all previously racing for the Mercedes team across motorsport.

Wolff is delighted to have Schumacher join the team, believing that he has all the qualities to learn and improve with the team and the two years of experience that he already has in the sport will make him ready to step into the car if needed to.

“Mick is a talented young driver and we’re delighted to have him join the team. He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver. These are all important qualities, and we’re excited for him to help us develop the W14.”

“We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula 1 under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis [Hamilton] or George [Russell], should that need arise.”

Schumacher is thrilled and excited with his new role at Mercedes as he is looking forward to giving his all for the team to help them remain competitive and feels grateful to Wolff for giving him the opportunity.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment.”

“I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto and everybody involved for putting their trust in me. F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team.”