NASCAR, Goodyear extend partnership

2022 was a rather challenging year for Goodyear as the tyre supplier battled blowouts and scrutiny in the maiden season for the NASCAR Cup Series‘ Next Gen car (though one could attribute failures to the teams not following Goodyear’s recommended setups). However, NASCAR remains committed to the manufacturer for 2023 and beyond as both parties announced Thursday that Goodyear will remain the exclusive tyre provider for the sanctioning body’s three national tiers Cup, Xfinity, and Craftsman Truck.

“From our manufacturing plants to offices around the world, racing is ingrained in our culture, and the importance of our relationship with NASCAR is reflected in the quality, performance and engineering we put into every Goodyear Eagle race tyre,” commented Goodyear head Richard J. Kramer. “Our performance on the race track plays an active role in the success of the sport and inspires the development of our consumer tyres, fueling our commitment to take performance and innovation to the next level.”

Goodyear has provided tyres in NASCAR since 1954. It was the lone tyre company in the sport from 1978 to 1987 before the so-called “Tyre Wars” launched involving Hoosier Racing Tires an ran through 1994. Hoosier’s exit meant Goodyear was once again the exclusive tyre company.

The company currently provides the Goodyear Eagle for all three national tiers. NASCAR’s regional and international champions all use other companies as General Tire supplies them for the ARCA Menards Series and its East/West divisions, the Pinty’s Series, and the Mexico Seies, while the Whelen Euro Series races with Hoosier.

Goodyear also sponsors the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway. The 2023 edition is scheduled for 14 May.

“Goodyear has been a trusted partner to the NASCAR industry since 1954, playing a critical role in our shared pursuit to deliver the best racing in the world,” added NASCAR President Steve Phelps. “For more than twenty-five years, Goodyear Eagle tyres have been the only component that connects the stock car to the race track. Our continued partnership will allow us to push boundaries and innovate our racing product for generations to come.”