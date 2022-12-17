Formula 1

Ocon Issues Strategy and Safety Concerns Over Planned 2024 Tyre Blanket Ban

By
2 Mins read
Share
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Esteban Ocon has warned that the planned banning of tyre blankets could pose warm-up problems and cause unnecessary safety concerns if they are introduced as scheduled for the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Pirelli were set to drop the tyre blanket temperature from seventy degrees Celsius down to fifty degrees for the 2023 Formula 1 season in anticipation of removing tyre blankets all together the following season, and they tested this scenario in free practice for the United States Grand Prix.

However, Ocon reckons that safety could be compromised should the tyre blankets be outlawed in 2024, and it would have a negative effect on strategy, with the BWT Alpine F1 Team driver reckoning that any idea of using the undercut to pass someone would disappear.

“It’s not working at the moment,” Ocon is quoted as saying by PlanetF1.com.  “We’ve tested in Austin, which was quite a warm weekend. It’s a high energy track and we were improving every lap, but we were very far off the pace on the out-lap, it was like being on ice, for example, in the first couple of corners.

“So it is not Formula 1 philosophy let’s say, you can forget the undercuts, you can forget any strategy goal, because you will take three or four laps to warm up the tyres, so it is quite boring.

“And especially for safety on a weekend like Spa, where it’s 12 degrees or 10 degrees, it’s just going to be not safe to start with.”

If the plan to remove them continues to be pushed, however, Ocon believes Pirelli will find a way to make it work, although he says he is pleased that the planned reduction in tyre blanket temperature in 2023 has been cancelled.

And the Frenchman knows the FIA will step in if there are any concerns over safety, particularly when they know the current system is working in a way that makes for more exciting racing.

“I’m sure Pirelli will find a way to get this thing to work if we keep the non-blankets rule in, but at the moment we didn’t test something that was working,” Ocon said.  “And next year, we revert back now to 70 degrees for two hours. So that’s working, so that’s that’s fine, that’s going to be similar to this year.

“And yeah, if we keep testing things that are so slippery like this at the start of the lap, then I’m sure the FIA will revert to how it is this year if we can’t do it.”

Share
13285 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

McLaren Looking to ‘Make Another Step’ in ‘All Areas’ in 2023 – Andreas Seidl

By
2 Mins read
McLaren’s former Team Principal says the team will be looking to bounce back and perform strongly in 2023 after losing ground in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022.
Formula 1

Alonso’s ‘Passion and Drive to Win’ to have Positive Impact on Aston Martin – Krack

By
1 Mins read
Mike Krack was immediately impressed by Fernando Alonso after he tested with Aston Martin in Abu Dhabi, and he believes the Spaniard will motivate the team and help them move up the grid in 2023.
Formula 1

Gasly Expecting AlphaTauri Resurgence in 2023 Amid Concept Change with AT04

By
2 Mins read
Pierre Gasly may have moved on to Alpine, but he expects his former team AlphaTauri to have a much better 2023 season than they did in 2022.