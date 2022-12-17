Formula 1

Pérez Not Feeling Any Extra Pressure Despite Ricciardo’s Arrival as Red Bull Reserve

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Sergio Pérez does not feel any additional pressure despite the arrival of Daniel Ricciardo at Oracle Red Bull Racing as their reserve driver for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Ricciardo has re-joined Red Bull after losing his ride with the McLaren F1 Team, despite the Australian taking the team to their first race victory in nine years when he took first place in the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

The Australian’s first spell at Red Bull between 2014 and 2018 saw him take seven of his eight career race victories, with his lowest finishing position in the Drivers’ Championship in that time being eighth in 2015.

Pérez finished third in the Drivers’ Championship in 2022, the best finish in his career so far, but he only took two race victories compared to the fifteen of team-mate Max Verstappen as the Dutchman stormed to his second World Championship triumph.

But despite the obvious pressure of having a multiple race winner looking over his shoulder as reserve driver, Pérez insists the Australian’s arrival does not add any pressure onto him, and he is going about his preparation for the upcoming 2023 season in the same way he was always going to.

“I’m pretty relaxed,” said Pérez to Sky Sports F1.  “I mean, we live under a lot of pressure all the time. It doesn’t change anything from my side, I think it’s a great achievement for the team to have a driver like Daniel and he’s going to contribute a lot to our team.

“He’s a great guy, he’s one of the guys that I get on [with] the most in the paddock, so I think it’s just great to have Daniel in the team, and from my side doesn’t change anything.”

Share
13287 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1

Aston Martin will only Benefit from Use of Own Wind Tunnel from 2025 Season – Dan Fallows

By
2 Mins read
Aston Martin’s new wind tunnel is set to open midway through 2024, meaning it will be the 2025 car from the team that will benefit from its use first, according to Dan Fallows.
Formula 1

Ocon Issues Strategy and Safety Concerns Over Planned 2024 Tyre Blanket Ban

By
2 Mins read
Esteban Ocon believes safety might be compromised and strategy calls affected if Pirelli continue with their plans to remove tyre blankets from Formula 1 in 2024.
Formula 1

McLaren Looking to ‘Make Another Step’ in ‘All Areas’ in 2023 – Andreas Seidl

By
2 Mins read
McLaren’s former Team Principal says the team will be looking to bounce back and perform strongly in 2023 after losing ground in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022.