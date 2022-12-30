Formula 1

Pierre Gasly is not ‘Going to Need Much Help’ to Adapt to Life at Alpine – Esteban Ocon

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Esteban Ocon does not believe it will take long for his new team-mate at the BWT Alpine F1 Team, Pierre Gasly, to settle into the team, and he says his fellow Frenchman is likely to be a big asset for the Enstone-based outfit.

Gasly has left the Red Bull stable for the first time in his FIA Formula 1 World Championship career to replace the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team bound Fernando Alonso ahead of the 2023 season, but Ocon believes he will quickly acclimatise to his new surroundings and be quick on track straight out of the box.

And Ocon, who will have his third team-mate in four years since he joined the team after Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo, reckons Gasly won’t need much help from him to adapt to life at Alpine, and he hopes the two of them can help the team move further forward up the grid after finishing fourth in the Constructors’ Championship last season.

“I don’t think he’s going to need much help,” said Ocon to Motorsport.com.  “I think Pierre is very experienced.

“He’s driven for different teams, he’s driven a lot in testing also prior to that. It’s always a learning curve of understanding the car, how you work.  The team and I, we have the keys, and again, the important thing is for us to debate, do the same thing we were doing with Fernando.

“Straightaway we need to be on pace to be able to score, and to give good feedback to the team, to really improve it.

“I’ve already [tried] some parts of the ’23 cars, and it was very encouraging, incredibly fast I would say. So far, it’s only simulations, but it feels good. We need to keep going that way, and Pierre will be a good asset for that.”

Share
13322 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1Formula E

‘Team Player’ De Vries ‘Richly Deserved’ Formula 1 Move for 2023 – Ian James

By
2 Mins read
Nyck de Vries is fully deserving of his Formula 1 seat with AlphaTauri in 2023 and will be an asset to the Faenza-based team, according to McLaren FE boss Ian James.
Formula 1Super Formula

Fenestraz Would Deserve Formula 1 Break after Impressive Super Formula Season – Krumm

By
2 Mins read
Sacha Fenestraz deserves a chance to race in Formula 1 after a standout season in Super Formula in 2022, according to Michael Krumm.
Formula 1

Stroll Praises ‘Right Direction’ of Aston Martin’s 2022 Development Programme

By
2 Mins read
Lance Stroll says the direction Aston Martin took with the development of their AMR22 was the right one in 2022, and he hopes for further improves from the team in 2023.