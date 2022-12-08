Possible Adelaide Race Return Ruled Out due to Exclusivity Clause in Albert Park Contract

Albert Park will continue to hold the only race in Australia despite a pitch from South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas about Adelaide possibly re-joining the FIA Formula 1 World Championship calendar in 2023 to replace the cancelled Chinese Grand Prix.

The streets of Adelaide last held a Grand Prix back in 1995, with every race since being held at Albert Park in Melbourne. Damon Hill took both the last victory in the season closing Adelaide race in 1995 and the first win in Albert Park, which was the season opener in 1996.

Malinauskas said that Adelaide would be willing to host a race again in 2023, feeling it would be a great opportunity for South Australia to have Formula 1 back in the state.

“Naturally, we’re alive to any opportunity that may present itself, and we will put our best foot forward as a state when it comes to our position on the international calendar when it comes to major events,” Malinauskas said to Speedcafe.

However, Andrew Westacott, the Chief Executive of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, has poured cold water on that speculation, revealing that the recent contract extension signed between Formula 1 and Albert Park that runs until 2035 prevents any other venue hosting a race in Australia.

“We’ve got block-out clauses to make sure that we’re the only one in Australia,” Westacott said, also to Speedcafe. “That’s really important, that it remains part of the contractual agreements going forward.

“We’ve got a strong position, as shown by the crowds this year.

“I think the bigger picture thing that I’m more focused on from a positive point of view is the growth of Formula 1, as a spectacle, as a drawcard for tourism and visitation.”

The Portuguese Grand Prix is the favourite to replace the cancelled Chinese event, while both Turkey and Malaysia could also be chosen to come back onto the calendar next year, if indeed Formula 1 opts to replace the event at all.