Shwartzman Hoping Ferrari Test & Practice Outings Remind People of his Racing Potential

Robert Shwartzman hopes to remain in the conversation about a possible future drive in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, despite not having had a drive in any series during 2022.

The Russian racer, who also holds an Israeli racing licence to ensure he can continue his career amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent ban on Russian athletes competing in world sport, has been a part of the Ferrari Driver Academy since 2017, but his last racing activity was in 2021 when he raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship.

Shwartzman acted as a Development Driver for Scuderia Ferrari during the 2022 season and was handed three opportunities to drive the 2022 F1-75, twice during free practice sessions for the United States and Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and then in the post-season test, also in Abu Dhabi.

And he hopes those outings with Ferrari can keep the door open for him to potentially find a drive in Formula 1, with Shwartzman insisting his skills are still there and he would be an asset to any team that gives him the chance.

I hope it did something, the test and the results I got,” said Shwartzman to Racer.com. “I hope it’s at least shown to people in motorsport that I’m still there, I didn’t lose my skills.

“The work I did with Ferrari — even if it was on the sim — it still helped me and made me mature and also prepared me for actual driving.

“After a little bit, if people forgot about you, you knock and say, ‘I’m still here.’ So it gave me this vibe, so I’m very happy with the test and the FP sessions. Even if during the year it hasn’t been a lot of opportunities, it was still an opportunity that I could show who I am.”

Whilst accepting that it was difficult to adjust to life without any kind of racing campaign in 2022, Shwartzman says he was able to learn a lot working at Ferrari but wants to be racing again in 2023.

“Of course there was a lot to learn, a lot to do of course,” Shwartzman added. “It’s a positive side.

“You always need to take some positives, which is that I’ve actually done a lot of work this year; we did a lot of development with the sim guys for the car, I’ve been much closer with the team, so it is a benefit.

“But still I want to go back to racing, so that’s the main target for next year — to finally go back on the racetrack and start working and delivering results and being there.”

2022 was also a mentally challenging year for Shwartzman, not only for the fact he was without a drive but also what was going on in Russia and Ukraine and the attitudes people had towards Russian athletes.

“It was very challenging, I must say,” he said. “As a driver, generally, this year has been super-tough on me. It’s not just the fact that I didn’t do what I love to do the most, which is to race — I also had a lot of pressure from the global situation.

“So a lot of moments mentally were a nightmare. Few drivers speak about mental moments and issues and everybody has that, but for me it was super-tough this year.

“I had to really push and overcome, and at this stage I’m really glad and thankful to the people around me who pushed me not to give up, because at some stage you start questioning yourself and everything. But it’s important to have people next to you who tell you to calm down, keep believing, keep pushing, even though you personally don’t see anything coming…

“But whenever there is a little chance you can still go for it and whenever you prove something or show it then maybe things change. At the end of the day I’m happy I’ve overcome this tough period.

“I hope in the future it’s going to be getting better and better. On my side my focus is mainly to keep on working, keep on doing what I do most of my life and enjoy as much as possible what there is to enjoy.”