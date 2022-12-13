Williams Announces Shock Departures of Capito, Demaison after 2022 Campaign

Williams Racing has made a shock announcement that Jost Capito and DX Demaison are both to step away from the team after the end of the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season.

Sixty-four-year-old Capito was acting as CEO and Team Principal at Williams having joined the team at the end of 2020, with Demaison acting as Technical Director since 2021. Their replacements to be announced by the Grove-based team in due course.

Williams ended tenth in the Constructors’ Championship in 2022, scoring eight points across the twenty-two races. And despite the lack of results, Capito says it has been an honour to lead Williams into the new era of Formula 1, and he is looking forward to seeing how the team develop in the coming years.

“It has been a huge privilege to lead Williams Racing for the last two seasons and to lay the foundations for the turnaround of this great team,” said Capito.

“I look forward to watching the team as it continues on its path to future success.”

Matthew Savage, the Chairman at Dorilton Capital, has thanked Capito and Demaison for their efforts across the past two seasons, with both coming in during a time of immense change for Williams that saw new owners take charge of the team.

“We would like to thank Jost for his hard work and dedication as we embarked on a major transformation process to begin the journey of reviving Williams Racing,” said Savage. “We’re grateful that Jost postponed his planned retirement to take on this challenge and now he will pass the reins on for the next part of this staged process.

“We would also like to thank FX for his contribution and wish him all the best for his future as he moves on.”