Formula 1

Zhou Guanyu’s Points Finish on Debut ‘Shut up’ a lot of People – Frédéric Vasseur

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: Florent Gooden / DPPI

Frédéric Vasseur says it was pleasing to see Zhou Guanyu ‘shut up’ a lot of people by scoring a top ten finish on his FIA Formula 1 World Championship debut in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Zhou became the first Chinese Formula 1 driver when he joined Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN ahead of the 2022 season, the twenty-three-year-old forming an all-new line-up at the Hinwil-based team alongside Valtteri Bottas, the duo replacing Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi.

Many critics called Zhou a pay driver ahead of his debut after stepping up from FIA Formula 2, but he put in a strong performance across his debut weekend, scoring a tenth place finish at the Bahrain International Circuit, a result that his outgoing Team Principal Vasseur was delighted to see.

He may have scored only two additional top ten finishes throughout his rookie season, but he was getting much closer to the pace of Bottas in the second half of the season, even outqualifying the veteran Finn in a handful of races.

However, it was the opening race’s performance that stood out for Vasseur, who will now become Team Principal at Scuderia Ferrari in 2023.

“You know and I know where the criticism was coming from,” said Vasseur to GPFans.com. “Frustration is never a good guide but before making any bad comments about someone, you have to give him the chance to do the job.

“I was more than pleased for Zhou after Bahrain, race one, when after one-and-a-half days there, he was able to score points, to be in Q2 and it was a great achievement.

“I think that this shut up the mouths of a lot of people.”

Share
13314 posts

About author
Thirty-something motorsport fanatic, covering Formula 1, Formula Renault 2.0 and Formula 3. Feel free to give him a follow on Twitter at @Paul11MSport.
Articles
Related posts
Formula 1Race of Champions

Mick Schumacher, Sebastian Vettel once again team up for ROC 2023

By
2 Mins read
Like in 2019 and 2022, Team Germany will consist of Formula One drivers and close friends Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher. Vettel finished 2nd in the 2022 ROC individual tournament.
Formula 1

Gasly Feels Alpine Move ‘Important’ after ‘Hitting the Ceiling’ at AlphaTauri

By
2 Mins read
Pierre Gasly felt he had done everything he could with AlphaTauri and was no longer interested in fighting for the minor points ahead of his move to Alpine in 2023.
Formula 1

Whoever is the ‘Faster Guy’ will Lead AlphaTauri Team in 2023 – Yuki Tsunoda

By
2 Mins read
As he goes into the 2023 season against a new team-mate in Nyck de Vries, Yuki Tsunoda believes whoever is the fastest of the two will become the Team Leader at AlphaTauri.