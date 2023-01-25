Nitro RallycrossRace of Champions

2023 Race of Champions: FC1-X returns for second dance

Credit: Race of Champions

Nitro RallycrossFC1-X is regarded as one of the most powerful rallycross vehicles to date. A year after making its driving début at the 2022 Race of Champions, the FC1-X will be among the vehicles that competitors can use in the 2023 edition this weekend.

After appearing at ROC 2022, the FC1-X has been used for the new Group E category. The seventh round of the 2022/23 season last weekend took place in the snow at Circuit Trois-Rivières, which series founder and Team USA member Travis Pastrana competed in.

The electric-powered FC1-X is faster than even ICE rallycross cars with over 1,000 horsepower that enables it to hit 100 km/h in just 1.5 seconds. It was developed by QEV Technologies and Olsbergs MSE via the First Corner joint venture. As such, the car maximises both performance and energy efficiency.

It will not be the only rallycross vehicle at ROC as QEV’s ZEROID X1 and Supercar Lites are also involved. The ZEROID X1 is also an electric car used in the FIA World Rallycross Championship’s RX2e class, while the Supercar Lites has run on fossil-free biofuel since the 2022 ROC. Also involved are the CUPRA UrbanRebel Racing Concept and Polaris RZR, the former of which is also an electric car.

The 2023 Race of Champions will take place on 28/29 January.

