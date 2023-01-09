2023 Rallye Monte-Carlo entry list officially published

The entry list for the season-opener of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship season is now officially published, featuring 75 cars that will be taking on the icy and tricky twisted roads in the mountains nearby Monte-Carlo.

The event organizer Automobile Club de Monaco released the entry list today (Monday) and for the headlining Rally1 hybrid class there will only be 10 cars but the premier support category WRC2 has got a strong field for the 91st running of the world-famous Rallye Monte-Carlo.

The defending champions Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT will be fielding four Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 for the opener where the 2022 champion Kalle Rovanperä headlining the team. Joining beside him will be the Monte-Carlo specialist and eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans. Takamoto Katsuta will be driving the fourth car but for this year he is entered under the main factory team but running outside of the points scoring.

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT sees two familiar faces in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 for Monte-Carlo with Thierry Neuville who is a long-term driver for the team, joining beside him will be Dani Sordo who is going for another year in the shared third car, and newcomer Esapekka Lappi, who switched from Toyota to Hyundai at the end of last season.

At M-Sport Ford WRT there will be a completely new line-up for 2023 as the 2019 champion Ott Tänak is returning for the team and he will be joined by Pierre-Louis Loubet, who has signed a full-time contract with the British outfit while the Greek privateer Jourdan Serderidis is going with a privateer Ford Puma Rally1.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

In the support class WRC2 there are a total of 27 entries and 41 Rally2 cars in total, where Toksport WRT is fielding a total of six new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 machines and they have strong names such as Oliver Solberg, Sami Pajari, Marco Bulacia, and Nikolay Gryazin in the team.

Hyundai isn´t present with a factory supported WRC2 team in Monte-Carlo but M-Sport is fielding two Ford Fiesta Rally2 for Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster, other familiar names in the class include the former European champion Chris Ingram, Erik Cais, Stephane Lefebvre and Yohan Rossel.

Official 91st Rallye Monte-Carlo entry list