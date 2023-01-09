2023 Rallye Monte-Carlo entry list officially published

The entry list for the season-opener of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship season is now officially published, featuring 75 cars that will be taking on the icy and tricky twisted roads in the mountains nearby Monte-Carlo.
The event organizer Automobile Club de Monaco released the entry list today (Monday) and for the headlining Rally1 hybrid class there will only be 10 cars but the premier support category WRC2 has got a strong field for the 91st running of the world-famous Rallye Monte-Carlo.
The defending champions Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT will be fielding four Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 for the opener where the 2022 champion Kalle Rovanperä headlining the team. Joining beside him will be the Monte-Carlo specialist and eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans. Takamoto Katsuta will be driving the fourth car but for this year he is entered under the main factory team but running outside of the points scoring.
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT sees two familiar faces in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 for Monte-Carlo with Thierry Neuville who is a long-term driver for the team, joining beside him will be Dani Sordo who is going for another year in the shared third car, and newcomer Esapekka Lappi, who switched from Toyota to Hyundai at the end of last season.
At M-Sport Ford WRT there will be a completely new line-up for 2023 as the 2019 champion Ott Tänak is returning for the team and he will be joined by Pierre-Louis Loubet, who has signed a full-time contract with the British outfit while the Greek privateer Jourdan Serderidis is going with a privateer Ford Puma Rally1.
In the support class WRC2 there are a total of 27 entries and 41 Rally2 cars in total, where Toksport WRT is fielding a total of six new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 machines and they have strong names such as Oliver Solberg, Sami Pajari, Marco Bulacia, and Nikolay Gryazin in the team.
Hyundai isn´t present with a factory supported WRC2 team in Monte-Carlo but M-Sport is fielding two Ford Fiesta Rally2 for Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster, other familiar names in the class include the former European champion Chris Ingram, Erik Cais, Stephane Lefebvre and Yohan Rossel.
Official 91st Rallye Monte-Carlo entry list
|Number
|Driver / Co-driver
|NAT.
|Team
|Car
|Class
|#69
|Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne Halttunen
|Finland
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Rally1
|#17
|Sébastien Ogier / Vincent Landais
|France
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Rally1
|#33
|Elfyn Evans / Scott Martin
|Great Britain
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Rally1
|#18
|Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron Johnston
|Japan / Ireland
|Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT
|Toyota GR Yaris Rally1
|Rally1
|#11
|Thierry Neuville / Martijn Wydaeghe
|Belgium
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|Rally1
|#6
|Dani Sordo / Candido Carrera
|Spain
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|Rally1
|#4
|Esapekka Lappi / Janne Ferm
|Finland
|Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT
|Hyundai i20 N Rally1
|Rally1
|#8
|Ott Tänak / Martin Järveoja
|Estonia
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Ford Puma Rally1
|Rally1
|#7
|Pierre-Louis Loubet / Nicholas Gilsoul
|France / Belgium
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Ford Puma Rally1
|Rally1
|#9
|Jourdan Serderidis / Frederic Miclotte
|Greece / Belgium
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Ford Puma Rally1
|Rally1
|#20
|Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre Coria
|France
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|WRC2
|#21
|Yohan Rossel / Arnaud Dunand
|France
|PH Sport
|Citroen C3 Rally2
|WRC2
|#22
|Stephane Lefebvre / Andy Malfoy
|France
|DG Sport
|Citroen C3 Rally2
|WRC2
|#24
|Nikolay Gryazin / Konstantin Aleksandrov
|Russia
|Toksport WRT 2
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
|#25
|Gregoire Munster / Louis Louka
|Luxembourg / Belgium
|M-Sport Ford WRT
|Ford Fiesta Rally2
|WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
|#26
|Marco Bulacia / Jimenez Axel Coronado
|Bolivia / Spain
|Toksport WRT 2
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
|#27
|Erik Cais / Petr Tesinsky
|Czech Republic
|Orsak Rallysport
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
|#28
|Chris Ingram / Craig Drew
|Great Britain
|Toksport WRT
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
|#29
|Sean Johnston / Alexander Kihurani
|USA
|Sainteloc Junior Team
|Citroen C3 Rally2
|WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
|#31
|Josh McErlean / John Rowan
|Ireland
|Motorsport Ireland Rally Acedemy
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
|#32
|William Creighton / Liam Regan
|Ireland
|Motorsport Ireland Rally Acedemy
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
|#34
|Pepe Lopez / Borja Rozada
|Spain
|Hyundai Motor Espana
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
|#35
|Alejandro Cachon / Alejandro Lopez Fernandez
|Spain
|Citroen Rally Team
|Citroen C3 Rally2
|WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
|#36
|Mauro Miele / Luca Beltrame
|Italy
|Toksport WRT
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
|#37
|Francois Delecour / Sabrina De Castelli
|France
|Toksport WRT
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
|#38
|Olivier Burri / Anderson Levratti
|Switzerland / France
|Turismotor´s
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|WRC2
|#39
|Johannes Keferböck / Ilka Minor
|Austria
|K4 Rally Team
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
|#40
|Lorenzo Bontempelli / Giovanni Pina
|Italy
|Lorenzo Bontempelli
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2
|#41
|Daniel Villaron Alonso / Adrian Perez Fernandez
|Spain
|Pravia Autocompetición
|Citroen C3 Rally2
|WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
|#42
|Eamonn Boland / Michael Jospeh Morrissey
|Ireland
|Eamonn Boland
|Ctiroen C3 Rally2
|WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
|#44
|Frederic Rosati / Philippe Marchetto
|France
|Frederic Rosati
|Hyundai i20 N Rally2
|WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
|#45
|Silvano Patera / Stefano Tiraboschi
|Italy
|Movisport
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
|#46
|Simone Niboli / Battista Brunetti
|Italy
|BS Sport
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
|#47
|Filippo Marchino / Elia Ometto Pietro
|Italy
|Filippo Marchino
|Skoda Fabia R5
|WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
|#48
|Fabfrizio Arengi Bentivoglio / Massimilano Bosi
|Italy
|Fabfrizio Arengi Bentivoglio
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
|#49
|Christian Merli / Marco Zortea
|Italy
|Vimotorsport
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
|#50
|Henk Vossen / Annemieke Hulzebos
|Netherlands
|Henk Vossen
|Ford Fiesta R5
|WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
|#23
|Oliver Solberg / Elliott Edmondson
|Sweden / Great Britain
|Toksport WRT
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|Rally2
|#30
|Sami Pajari / Enni Mälkönen
|Finland
|Toksport WRT
|Skoda Fabia RS Rally2
|Rally2
|#51
|Jonathan Hirschi / Michael Volluz
|Switzerland
|Sarrazin Motorsport
|Volkswagen Polo GTi R5
|Rally2
|#52
|Matteo Gamba / Nicolo Gonella
|Italy
|Eurospeed
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|Rally2
|#53
|Alessandro Gino / Daniele Michi
|Italy
|Gino WRC Team s.r.l.
|Citroen C3 Rally2
|Rally2
|#54
|Philippe Baffoun / Charlyne Quartini
|France
|Philippe Baffoun
|Citroen C3 Rally2
|Rally2
|#55
|Yanis Desangles / Nicolas Theron
|France
|Yanis Desangles
|Skoda Fabia R5
|Rally2
|#56
|Jean-Charles Albertini / Patrick Chiappe
|France
|Jean-Charles Albertini
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|Rally2
|#57
|Luc Pistachi / Laetita Authier
|France
|Luc Pistachi
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|Rally2
|#58
|Romain Haut-Labourdette / Fabien Tardito
|France
|Romain Haut-Labourdette
|Skoda Fabia R5
|Rally2
|#59
|Bruno Riberi / Florian Haut-Labourdette
|Monaco / France
|Bruno Riberi
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|Rally2
|#60
|Pierre Tanci / Sebastien Malet
|France
|Pierre Tanci
|Citroen DS3 R5
|Rally2
|#61
|Zoltan Laszlo / Gabor Zsiros
|Hungary
|M-Sport Racing Kft.
|Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo
|Rally2
WRC Masters Cup
|#62
|Pierre Pergola / Fabrice Corona
|France
|Eurospeed
|Volkswagen Polo GTi R5
|Rally2
|#68
|Wolfgang Irlacher / Elke Irlacher
|Germany
|MSC Priental e.V.
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|Rally4
|#70
|Gregory Dalzotto / Herve Dubreuil
|France
|Gregory Dalzotto
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|Rally4
|#71
|Baudouin Bauge / Nicolas Blanc
|France
|Baudouin Bauge
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|Rally4
|#72
|Jeremie Mallard / Alexis Marest-Ceccaldi
|France
|Jeremie Mallard
|Ford Fiesta R2T19
|Rally4/R2
|#73
|Massimilano Pedala / Denis Piceno
|Italy
|Massimilano Pedala
|Opel Corsa Rally4
|Rally4
|#74
|Matteo Fontana / Alessandro Arnaboldi
|Italy
|Matteo Fontana
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|Rally4
|#75
|Sebastiano Ciato / Andrea Budoia
|Italy
|Hawk Racing Club Srl
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|Rally4
|#76
|Mickael Prevalet / Jofrey Courtet
|France
|Mickael Prevalet
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|Rally4
|#77
|Giorgio Marazzato / Elisa Sommariva
|Italy
|Rally Team New Turbomark
|Peugeot 208 R2
|Rally4/R2
|#78
|Ghjuvanni Rossi / Maxime Martini
|France
|Ghjuvanni Rossi
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|Rally4
|#79
|Gilles Michellier / Christophe Richard
|France
|Gilles Michellier
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|Rally4
|#80
|Jerome Aymard / Sandrine Aymard
|France
|Jerome Aymard
|Renault Clio RS R3T
|Rally4/R3T
|#81
|Jean-Paul Palmero / Mattia Pastorino
|Monaco / Italy
|Jean-Paul Palmero
|Peugeot 208 Rally4
|Rally4
|#82
|Jeremy Prat / Yves Semete
|France
|Jeremy Prat
|Renault Clio Rally5
|Rally5
|#83
|Lilian Vialle / Manuel Ghirardello
|France
|Lilian Vialle
|Renault Clio Rally5
|Rally5
|#84
|Nicolas Ressegaire / Marina Micheli
|France
|Nicolas Ressegaire
|Renault Clio Rally5
|Rally5
|#85
|Christophe Berard / Christophe Bernabo
|France
|Christophe Berard
|Renault Clio Rally5
|Rally5
|#86
|Marc Dessi / Pamela Dessi
|Monaco
|Marc Dessi
|Renault Clio Rally5
|Rally5
|#87
|Julien Charnay / Maxime Gomez
|France
|Julien Charnay
|Renault Clio Rally5
|Rally5
|#63
|Richard Frau / Stephane Marquez
|France
|Richard Frau
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|RGT
|#64
|Eric Royere / Gilbert Dini
|France
|Eric Royere
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|RGT
|#65
|Gregory Fontalba / Stephan Hermet
|France
|Gregory Fontalba
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|RGT
|#66
|David Ferraro / Michel Corneglio
|France
|David Ferraro
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|RGT
|#67
|Loic Panagiotis / Caroline Goddi
|France
|Loic Panagiotis
|Alpine A110 Rally RGT
|RGT