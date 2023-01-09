FIA World Rally Championship

2023 Rallye Monte-Carlo entry list officially published

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

The entry list for the season-opener of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship season is now officially published, featuring 75 cars that will be taking on the icy and tricky twisted roads in the mountains nearby Monte-Carlo.

The event organizer Automobile Club de Monaco released the entry list today (Monday) and for the headlining Rally1 hybrid class there will only be 10 cars but the premier support category WRC2 has got a strong field for the 91st running of the world-famous Rallye Monte-Carlo.

The defending champions Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT will be fielding four Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 for the opener where the 2022 champion Kalle Rovanperä headlining the team. Joining beside him will be the Monte-Carlo specialist and eight-time champion Sébastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans. Takamoto Katsuta will be driving the fourth car but for this year he is entered under the main factory team but running outside of the points scoring.

Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT sees two familiar faces in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 for Monte-Carlo with Thierry Neuville who is a long-term driver for the team, joining beside him will be Dani Sordo who is going for another year in the shared third car, and newcomer Esapekka Lappi, who switched from Toyota to Hyundai at the end of last season.

At M-Sport Ford WRT there will be a completely new line-up for 2023 as the 2019 champion Ott Tänak is returning for the team and he will be joined by Pierre-Louis Loubet, who has signed a full-time contract with the British outfit while the Greek privateer Jourdan Serderidis is going with a privateer Ford Puma Rally1.

Credit: Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

In the support class WRC2 there are a total of 27 entries and 41 Rally2 cars in total, where Toksport WRT is fielding a total of six new Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 machines and they have strong names such as Oliver Solberg, Sami Pajari, Marco Bulacia, and Nikolay Gryazin in the team.

Hyundai isn´t present with a factory supported WRC2 team in Monte-Carlo but M-Sport is fielding two Ford Fiesta Rally2 for Adrien Fourmaux and Gregoire Munster, other familiar names in the class include the former European champion Chris Ingram, Erik Cais, Stephane Lefebvre and Yohan Rossel.

Official 91st Rallye Monte-Carlo entry list

NumberDriver / Co-driverNAT.TeamCarClass
#69Kalle Rovanperä / Jonne HalttunenFinlandToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally1
#17Sébastien Ogier / Vincent LandaisFranceToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally1
#33Elfyn Evans / Scott MartinGreat BritainToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally1
#18Takamoto Katsuta / Aaron JohnstonJapan / IrelandToyota Gazoo Racing WRTToyota GR Yaris Rally1Rally1
#11Thierry Neuville / Martijn WydaegheBelgiumHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally1
#6Dani Sordo / Candido CarreraSpainHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally1
#4Esapekka Lappi / Janne FermFinlandHyundai Shell Mobis WRTHyundai i20 N Rally1Rally1
#8Ott Tänak / Martin JärveojaEstoniaM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally1
#7Pierre-Louis Loubet / Nicholas GilsoulFrance / BelgiumM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally1
#9Jourdan Serderidis / Frederic MiclotteGreece / BelgiumM-Sport Ford WRTFord Puma Rally1Rally1
#20Adrien Fourmaux / Alexandre CoriaFranceM-Sport Ford WRTFord Fiesta Rally2WRC2
#21Yohan Rossel / Arnaud DunandFrancePH SportCitroen C3 Rally2WRC2
#22Stephane Lefebvre / Andy MalfoyFranceDG SportCitroen C3 Rally2WRC2
#24Nikolay Gryazin / Konstantin AleksandrovRussiaToksport WRT 2Skoda Fabia RS Rally2WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
#25Gregoire Munster / Louis LoukaLuxembourg / BelgiumM-Sport Ford WRTFord Fiesta Rally2WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
#26Marco Bulacia / Jimenez Axel CoronadoBolivia / SpainToksport WRT 2Skoda Fabia RS Rally2WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
#27Erik Cais / Petr TesinskyCzech RepublicOrsak RallysportSkoda Fabia RS Rally2WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
#28Chris Ingram / Craig DrewGreat BritainToksport WRTSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2
WRC2 Challenger
#29Sean Johnston / Alexander KihuraniUSASainteloc Junior TeamCitroen C3 Rally2WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
#31Josh McErlean / John RowanIrelandMotorsport Ireland Rally AcedemyHyundai i20 N Rally2WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
#32William Creighton / Liam ReganIrelandMotorsport Ireland Rally AcedemyHyundai i20 N Rally2WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
#34Pepe Lopez / Borja RozadaSpainHyundai Motor EspanaHyundai i20 N Rally2WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
#35Alejandro Cachon / Alejandro Lopez FernandezSpainCitroen Rally TeamCitroen C3 Rally2WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
#36Mauro Miele / Luca BeltrameItalyToksport WRTSkoda Fabia RS Rally2WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
#37Francois Delecour / Sabrina De CastelliFranceToksport WRTSkoda Fabia RS Rally2WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
#38Olivier Burri / Anderson LevrattiSwitzerland / FranceTurismotor´sHyundai i20 N Rally2WRC2
#39Johannes Keferböck / Ilka MinorAustriaK4 Rally TeamSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2
WRC Masters Cup
#40Lorenzo Bontempelli / Giovanni PinaItalyLorenzo BontempelliSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2
#41Daniel Villaron Alonso / Adrian Perez FernandezSpain Pravia AutocompeticiónCitroen C3 Rally2WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
#42Eamonn Boland / Michael Jospeh MorrisseyIrelandEamonn BolandCtiroen C3 Rally2WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
#44Frederic Rosati / Philippe MarchettoFranceFrederic RosatiHyundai i20 N Rally2WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
#45Silvano Patera / Stefano TiraboschiItalyMovisportSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2
WRC Masters Cup
#46Simone Niboli / Battista BrunettiItalyBS SportSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2
WRC2 Challenger
#47Filippo Marchino / Elia Ometto PietroItalyFilippo MarchinoSkoda Fabia R5WRC2
WRC2 Challenger
#48Fabfrizio Arengi Bentivoglio / Massimilano BosiItalyFabfrizio Arengi BentivoglioSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2
WRC Masters Cup
#49Christian Merli / Marco ZorteaItalyVimotorsportSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoWRC2
WRC2 Challenger
#50Henk Vossen / Annemieke HulzebosNetherlandsHenk VossenFord Fiesta R5WRC2
WRC Masters Cup
#23Oliver Solberg / Elliott EdmondsonSweden / Great BritainToksport WRTSkoda Fabia RS Rally2Rally2
#30Sami Pajari / Enni MälkönenFinlandToksport WRTSkoda Fabia RS Rally2Rally2
#51Jonathan Hirschi / Michael VolluzSwitzerlandSarrazin MotorsportVolkswagen Polo GTi R5Rally2
#52Matteo Gamba / Nicolo Gonella ItalyEurospeedSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoRally2
#53Alessandro Gino / Daniele MichiItaly Gino WRC Team s.r.l.Citroen C3 Rally2Rally2
#54Philippe Baffoun / Charlyne Quartini FrancePhilippe BaffounCitroen C3 Rally2Rally2
#55Yanis Desangles / Nicolas TheronFranceYanis DesanglesSkoda Fabia R5Rally2
#56Jean-Charles Albertini / Patrick ChiappeFranceJean-Charles AlbertiniSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoRally2
#57Luc Pistachi / Laetita AuthierFranceLuc PistachiSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoRally2
#58Romain Haut-Labourdette / Fabien TarditoFranceRomain Haut-LabourdetteSkoda Fabia R5Rally2
#59Bruno Riberi / Florian Haut-LabourdetteMonaco / FranceBruno RiberiSkoda Fabia Rally2 evoRally2
#60Pierre Tanci / Sebastien Malet FrancePierre TanciCitroen DS3 R5Rally2
#61Zoltan Laszlo / Gabor ZsirosHungaryM-Sport Racing Kft.Skoda Fabia Rally2 evoRally2
WRC Masters Cup
#62Pierre Pergola / Fabrice CoronaFranceEurospeedVolkswagen Polo GTi R5Rally2
#68Wolfgang Irlacher / Elke IrlacherGermanyMSC Priental e.V.Peugeot 208 Rally4Rally4
#70Gregory Dalzotto / Herve Dubreuil FranceGregory DalzottoPeugeot 208 Rally4Rally4
#71Baudouin Bauge / Nicolas BlancFranceBaudouin BaugePeugeot 208 Rally4Rally4
#72Jeremie Mallard / Alexis Marest-CeccaldiFranceJeremie MallardFord Fiesta R2T19Rally4/R2
#73Massimilano Pedala / Denis PicenoItalyMassimilano PedalaOpel Corsa Rally4Rally4
#74Matteo Fontana / Alessandro ArnaboldiItalyMatteo FontanaPeugeot 208 Rally4Rally4
#75Sebastiano Ciato / Andrea BudoiaItalyHawk Racing Club SrlPeugeot 208 Rally4Rally4
#76Mickael Prevalet / Jofrey CourtetFranceMickael PrevaletPeugeot 208 Rally4Rally4
#77Giorgio Marazzato / Elisa Sommariva ItalyRally Team New TurbomarkPeugeot 208 R2Rally4/R2
#78Ghjuvanni Rossi / Maxime Martini FranceGhjuvanni RossiPeugeot 208 Rally4Rally4
#79Gilles Michellier / Christophe RichardFranceGilles MichellierPeugeot 208 Rally4Rally4
#80Jerome Aymard / Sandrine AymardFranceJerome AymardRenault Clio RS R3TRally4/R3T
#81Jean-Paul Palmero / Mattia Pastorino Monaco / ItalyJean-Paul PalmeroPeugeot 208 Rally4Rally4
#82Jeremy Prat / Yves SemeteFranceJeremy PratRenault Clio Rally5Rally5
#83Lilian Vialle / Manuel GhirardelloFranceLilian VialleRenault Clio Rally5Rally5
#84Nicolas Ressegaire / Marina MicheliFranceNicolas RessegaireRenault Clio Rally5Rally5
#85Christophe Berard / Christophe Bernabo FranceChristophe BerardRenault Clio Rally5Rally5
#86Marc Dessi / Pamela DessiMonacoMarc DessiRenault Clio Rally5Rally5
#87Julien Charnay / Maxime GomezFranceJulien CharnayRenault Clio Rally5Rally5
#63Richard Frau / Stephane MarquezFranceRichard FrauAlpine A110 Rally RGTRGT
#64Eric Royere / Gilbert Dini FranceEric RoyereAlpine A110 Rally RGTRGT
#65Gregory Fontalba / Stephan HermetFranceGregory FontalbaAlpine A110 Rally RGTRGT
#66David Ferraro / Michel CorneglioFranceDavid FerraroAlpine A110 Rally RGTRGT
#67Loic Panagiotis / Caroline GoddiFranceLoic PanagiotisAlpine A110 Rally RGTRGT
