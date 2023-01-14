FIA World Rally Championship

2023 Rallye Monte-Carlo: Pierre-Louis Loubet – “I hope we will see similar conditions to the test on the rally next week”

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit; M-Sport Ford WRT

Lining up alongside the former world champion Ott Tänak in the M-Sport Ford WRT team will be the Frenchman Pierre-Louis Loubet, he will be going for the first full season in the FIA World Rally Championship this season and starting with Rallye Monte-Carlo next weekend

Loubet had previously been running for Hyundai in the factory supported the 2C Competition team in 2020 and 2021 where he had some issues with several retirements. But, when he switched the team over to M-Sport last season, he started to find some rhythm and took two fourth-place finishes out of seven rounds entered.

Last week he tested the Ford Puma Rally1 around the mountains nearby Gap, Monaco, and according to reports he was at one point faster than Tänak during the timed testing.

“I’m really happy with this week’s test; we tried a number of things, much more than usual, and the car felt great. The car is built for these kinds of roads and it’s very enjoyable to drive. I hope we will see similar conditions to the test on the rally next week, that would suit us really well.” Loubet said.

“I’m trying to stay calm, it’s a fantastic opportunity to have my first full season with M-Sport, but it’s also a big responsibility and I take that very seriously. So, I’m trying to keep a cool head, and we’ll see how we do throughout the season. We have all the tools we need to do well.”

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Avatar photo
953 posts

About author
Covering rally & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 10 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR-related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
FIA World Rally Championship

2023 Rallye Monte-Carlo: Ott Tänak - "Rallye Monte-Carlo is always a difficult one to expect something"

By
1 Mins read
Ott Tänak will be one of the favorites for this season but can he challenge for the title with the new team?
FIA World Rally Championship

2023 Rallye Monte-Carlo: Toyota´s Jari-Matti Latvala - "As a rally fan the start of the season is always a very exciting moment"

By
2 Mins read
Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT team principal Jari-Matti Latvala is expecting the season to become more challenging but is hoping for a third successive WRC triple crown in 2023
FIA World Rally Championship

2023 Rallye Monte-Carlo: Hyundai´s Cyril Abiteboul - "Everyone in the team is excited to start what we hope will be a strong"

By
2 Mins read
Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT team principal Cyril Abiteboul and the team are excited to start the 2023 season next weekend