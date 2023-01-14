2023 Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 officially revealed

On Friday the reigning driver´s and manufacturer´s champions Toyota Gazoo Racing officially revealed the 2023 specification Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 ahead of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship season-opener in Rallye Monte-Carlo next weekend.

Kalle Rovanperä became the youngest ever WRC champion last year after winning Rally New Zealand at the age of 22 and 1 day old, driving in a GR Yaris Rally1. The team won a total of seven rounds out of thirteen in last year´s calendar with Rovanperä taking six wins and Sébastien Ogier one in RallyRACC Catalunya – Costa Daurada while the team took a second consecutive manufacturer title.

Toyota will stick with the usual black and red livery they are using on all cars in several different motorsport series worldwide. However, as we reported at the beginning of the week. The car will have a new look for 2023, the most visible change is the large air intake scoops in the rear have been removed and the rear fenders have been smoothed out. Also if you have an eagle eye, you could spot that the rear wing is also new for this season.

Besides the visible parts, Toyota technical director Tom Fowler has also revealed they are bringing a new engine upgrade for 2023.

In addition to Rovanperä, Elfyn Evans and Takamoto Katsuta will drive a full season in the 2023 season, while Ogier will continue to do selected events. When Ogier is not driving the fourth Toyota, the car can be rented by an external driver. For example, Italian millionaire Lorenzo Bertelli will be seen at the wheel of a rented Toyota in Rally Sweden in next month.