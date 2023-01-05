Andretti and General Motors announce partnership with intent to enter Formula 1

Andretti Global and General Motors, represented by the Cadillac brand, are set to join forces in the effort to join the FIA Formula 1 World Championship as a new American-based team.

Andretti have made their interest in joining Formula 1 clear over the past year, and the future implementation of the FIA’s new expression of interest process paired with General Motors’ partnership have set these plans into motion.

Both Andretti and Cadillac have extensive histories within motorsport, and, once selected to compete in the series, are eager to start racing as soon as realistically possible with a line-up including at least one American talent. Through this partnership, the team aims to broaden their brands’ international scopes and build upon their competitive achievements.

Andretti Global CEO and Chairman Michael Andretti is appreciative of General Motors’ support and partnership and will adhere to FIA’s interest process in hopes of entering F1.

“We are continuing to grow Andretti Global and its family of racing teams and always have our eyes on what’s next. I feel that we are well suited to be a new team for Formula One and can bring value to the series and our partners, and excitement for the fans. I’m proud to have GM and Cadillac alongside us as we pursue this goal. GM and Andretti share a legacy born out of the love of racing. We now have the opportunity to combine our motorsport passions and dedication to innovation to build a true American F1 bid.

“Together, we will continue to follow procedures and steps put forth by the FIA during the evaluation process. In the meantime, we continue to optimistically prepare should we be fortunate enough to have Andretti Cadillac formally approved as a Formula One contender.”

Amid the growth in popularity of F1 within the United States and around the world, General Motors President Mark Reuss is “honoured” to have the opportunity to join with Andretti and bring their unique knowledge of design and engineering to the series.

“General Motors is honored to team with Andretti Global on this historic moment in racing. We have a long, rich history in motorsports and engineering innovation, and we are thrilled with the prospect of pairing with Andretti Global to form an American F1 team that will help spur even more global interest in the series and the sport.

“Cadillac and F1 both have growing global appeal. Our brand has a motorsports pedigree that’s more than a century in the making, and we would be proud to have the opportunity to bring our distinct American innovation and design to F1.”