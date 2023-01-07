Andretti Cadillac Entry Unlikely to be Only Interested Party to join Formula 1 Grid

Any team wishing to join the FIA Formula 1 World Championship grid in the next couple of years will require the full backing of both Formula 1 and the FIA, which includes the recently announced Andretti Cadillac team.

Michael Andretti has been pushing to join the Formula 1 grid in recent years and the announcement that the FIA are opening up an expression of interest for potential new teams has reinvigorated their desire to make that a reality under his Andretti Global outfit.

However, the FIA insist that despite the project looking credible, they are likely not to be the only manufacturer to be considered as Formula 1’s eleventh team.

“There is great interest in the F1 project at this time with a number of conversations continuing that are not as visible as others,” read a statement from Formula 1.

“We all want to ensure the championship remains credible and stable and any new entrant request will be assessed on criteria to meet those objectives by all the relevant stakeholders.

“Any new entrant request requires the agreement of both F1 and the FIA.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says it is pleasing that ‘iconic brands’ such as General Motors Cadillac and Andretti Global are interested in joining Formula 1 in the near future, and it is proof that the sport is going through a period of improved popularity and growth.

“It is particularly pleasing to have interest from two iconic brands such as General Motors Cadillac and Andretti Global,” Ben Sulayem is quoted as saying by GPFans.com.

“Any additional entries would build on the positive acceptance of the FIA’s 2026 PU regulations among OEMs which has already attracted an entry from Audi.

“Any Expressions of Interest process will follow strict FIA protocol and will take several months.”