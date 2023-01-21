Aston Martin can Fight for Championships within two-to-three years – Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso says the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula 1 Team offered him the best chance of becoming a race winner and fight for World Championships within the next two to three years.

With no vacancies at any of the leading three teams in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship – Oracle Red Bull Racing, Scuderia Ferrari and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team are all locked in with their line-ups for several years – the veteran Spaniard was forced to look around at what would have been best for his career.

With just a one-year contract on offer with the BWT Alpine F1 Team, Alonso opted to make the switch to Aston Martin to replace the retiring Sebastian Vettel, with the forty-one-year-old feeling the Silverstone-based team would give him the best chance of success.

As well as going through a recruitment programme, Aston Martin are currently in the process of building a new factory after outgrowing their old one, and they will also have the use of their own wind tunnel from midway through the 2024 season.

It is almost ten years since Alonso stood on top of a Formula 1 podium, but the Spaniard believes Aston Martin have what it takes to reach the top of the sport, perhaps within the next two to three seasons.

“I love what I do,” Alonso said to German publication Auto Motor und Sport. “Of course, I would like to have a car that can fight for the title, but there is no space for me there.

“Considering what there was in the market, Aston Martin is one of the teams who can achieve this in two, three years. It’s important at my age. I don’t have eternity ahead of me.

“If we end up being world champions, I will also be satisfied because I can say that I contributed to the construction of this title.

“I’m happy to embark on a new project and make it a success as soon as possible.”