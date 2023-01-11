Avalanche Andretti ‘thrilled’ to announce partnership with Prysmian Group

With the start of Season Nine and Gen3 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship just a matter of days away, customer Porsche team Avalanche Andretti Formula E have announced a new partnership with Prysmian Group, a global leader in the cable industry.

The announcement comes just a few days before the season-opening Mexico City E-Prix, which is being held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Avalanche Andretti’s new partner, who’s logo will be on the team’s 2023 challenger, are also a ‘key enabler of energy transition, digitalisation, and electrification’, with the company being prominent across the globe.

The new partnership will see the Prysmian Group ‘support Andretti in providing solutions to support the transmission of power and information with sustainable electrification across the team’, according to the team themselves.

It’s certainly a strong partner to have for what looks set to be the most intense Formula E season to-date, with Doug Bresnahan, Chief Commercial Officer, Andretti Autosport being “thrilled” with the pair’s new relationship.

“We are thrilled to welcome Prysmian Group to the team. Staying one corner ahead of our competitors has always been a key element of Andretti’s business success making partnerships with true innovators like Prysmian Group, a global leader in electrification with their cable product, a huge win for our organization. We’re looking forward to starting our partnership this weekend at the season opener in Mexico City.”

Valerio Battista, CEO, Prysmian Group added the thoughts of the company themselves, who have a “strong focus on the e-mobility industry”.

“Our goal is to strengthen our value proposition as an enabler of electrification processes, with a strong focus on the e-mobility industry as a strategic innovation platform also in the cable industry.”