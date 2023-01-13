Capito Questions Williams’ Survival Chances Had Budget Cap not been Introduced

Jost Capito, the former Team Principal of Williams Racing, believes the introduction of the budget cap into the FIA Formula 1 World Championship possibly prevented the Grove-based outfit from dropping off the grid.

Williams are one of the smallest teams on the grid with a lower budget to that of other teams but having a cap on what teams can spend means that they will not be hindered by this shortfall as much as they would be if they were allowed to spend an unlimited amount of money each year.

Capito says that Dorilton Capital would not have invested so heavily into the team without the budget cap being introduced, and it potentially prevented Formula 1 from losing one of its legendary teams.

“The budget cap is good for Formula 1 and for everybody,” said Capito to GPFans.com prior to his departure from the team. “Without the budget cap, Dorilton wouldn’t have invested in Formula 1.

“It’s quite possible that without the budget cap, Williams wouldn’t exist anymore, so in that view, it’s vital for Williams.”

Capito, who’s replacement at Williams has yet to be announced, says the team are in a better position financially than they were prior to Dorilton’s investment, but it will take time for the budget cap to take the desired effect to level up the competition.

“With Dorilton, we might have the money to invest more than others but with the budget cap, it’s equalised,” Capito added. “Basically it is good because with a big team they would outspend by so much and we would not be able to keep up.

“Now with the budget cap, I think over the years it will equalise. It’s not one to three years, you have to look five to ten years to make the teams more equal.”