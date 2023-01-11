Carl Cox Motorsport entering Extreme E in 2023

Carl Cox is one of the most renowned disc jockeys in the dance music scene and also has a deep interest in motorsport. This love for racing will translate into him becoming the newest Extreme E team owner when Carl Cox Motorsport makes their début in 2023. A driver lineup was not immediately announced.

“To have the opportunity to be part of something so dynamic on four wheels is a dream come true,” said Cox. “Racing, like music, is in my blood and I’m going to bring my passion and energy into this series and build something special.

“Participating in electric racing is new to me but I’m a fast learner and will bring my hard earned know how and experience into the mix at Extreme E. Carl Cox Motorsports is here to take on all comers and we are going to jump straight in. We are in it to win it.”

Since 2013, Carl Cox Motorsport has mainly competed in motorcycle road racing in Britain and Oceania, spearheaded by 21-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop, as well as circuit competition by backing Max Cook in the British Superbike Championship. The team maintains a presence in sidecar and drag racing as well, the latter of which Cox dabbles in. Cox also oversees the Carl Cox Motorsport Cup for aspiring New Zealand motorcycle racers.

In June, Cox was a guest at the Island X Prix in Sardinia, where he became acquainted with the paddock and played a DJ set. His manager Alon Shulman will lead the XE programme as team director.

“On the racing side, Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme E will be competitive from day one and we have various strategic plans that will elevate the team and what we can bring to the series,” commented Shulman. “We will also be actively supporting the host territories Extreme E environmental projects. My role is to make sure that our team is a 365(-day) operation, not just focused on the race weekends, and to maximise the opportunity that we’ve been presented with.

“Underpinning everything of course is team boss Carl Cox. He is an exceptional human being who will be fully hands on with sleeves rolled up ensuring that we deliver over and above at all times, on and off the track.”

Carl Cox Motorsport is the second new XE team for 2023, joining XE Sports Group led by Australian footballer Tim Cahill.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Carl and his Carl Cox Motorsport Extreme E team to the championship,” added Extreme E CEO Alejandro Agag. “We all know Carl for the superstar he is, but beyond his talents in music it is clear his passion for motorsport runs deep. We can’t wait to work with him and his team as we help them on their journey into sustainable racing.

“A true icon in music and entertainment Carl will be an important beacon for our series, bringing a whole new energy to the championship and our mission to raise awareness around the world about important climate and societal issues, and their solutions.”