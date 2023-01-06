Rensonnet to step up to JWRC for 2023 season

The Belgian Tom Rensonnet has now confirmed that he will be taking a step up to the one-make FIA Junior World Rally Championship in 2023 after just three seasons in rallying, which started with an investment of 10 euros.

Rensonnet started his career in 2019 when he won the Belgian RACB National Team Challenge, which only costs 10 euros to enter. Before doing so, he has never driven a rally car before but since then he has become a rising star in the local championship.

By winning that, new opportunities opened up for the 24-year-old as he received a prize drive in a Peugeot 208 Rally4 for a full season in 2020 but as COVID-19 restrictions came, he had to miss out the chance and later after the restrictions got lifted he then in 2022 became the Belgian Junior Champion.

This year, which will become his fourth, he has announced his plans to enter the JWRC for full-season driving in an M-Sport Poland built Ford Fiesta Rally3, starting in Rally Sweden in February which will become a new challenge for him as he has never driven on snow before.

“I think I will be the least experienced out of all the Junior WRC drivers, I have always competed on Tarmac but this year we will also drive on snow and gravel, so that’s going to be more difficult for me.” Rensonnet said.

RACB has supported Rensonnet throughout his career in the Belgian Rally Championship, which has helped him to seal a deal to drive internationally now.

“It’s amazing,I had never driven a rally car, I’d only done some circuit racing on a track. I started from nothing and now, after three seasons, I am competing in the WRC. RACB is giving me this opportunity to drive in the Junior WRC and they are helping me a lot.”