Junior WRC

Rensonnet to step up to JWRC for 2023 season

By
1 Mins read
Share
Credit: WRC.com

The Belgian Tom Rensonnet has now confirmed that he will be taking a step up to the one-make FIA Junior World Rally Championship in 2023 after just three seasons in rallying, which started with an investment of 10 euros.

Rensonnet started his career in 2019 when he won the Belgian RACB National Team Challenge, which only costs 10 euros to enter. Before doing so, he has never driven a rally car before but since then he has become a rising star in the local championship.

By winning that, new opportunities opened up for the 24-year-old as he received a prize drive in a Peugeot 208 Rally4 for a full season in 2020 but as COVID-19 restrictions came, he had to miss out the chance and later after the restrictions got lifted he then in 2022 became the Belgian Junior Champion.

This year, which will become his fourth, he has announced his plans to enter the JWRC for full-season driving in an M-Sport Poland built Ford Fiesta Rally3, starting in Rally Sweden in February which will become a new challenge for him as he has never driven on snow before.

“I think I will be the least experienced out of all the Junior WRC drivers, I have always competed on Tarmac but this year we will also drive on snow and gravel, so that’s going to be more difficult for me.” Rensonnet said.

RACB has supported Rensonnet throughout his career in the Belgian Rally Championship, which has helped him to seal a deal to drive internationally now.

“It’s amazing,I had never driven a rally car, I’d only done some circuit racing on a track. I started from nothing and now, after three seasons, I am competing in the WRC. RACB is giving me this opportunity to drive in the Junior WRC and they are helping me a lot.”

Follow @tcfoffroad on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Share
Avatar photo
929 posts

About author
Covering rally & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag with over 10 years of experience working with all sorts of media & PR-related things in motorsport. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.
Articles
Related posts
Junior WRCWRC3

Dominguez confirms continuation in 2023 Junior WRC

By
1 Mins read
Diego Dominguez has confirmed he will be continuing in the 2023 Junior WRC and WRC3 series
Junior WRC

Virves wins the 2022 FIA Junior World Rally Championship title

By
1 Mins read
Estonian Robert Virves has clinched the 2022 FIA Junior World Rally Championship title by winning the Acropolis Rally!
Junior WRC

Max McRae eyes JWRC outing in 2023

By
1 Mins read
The third generation McRae is now eyeing a JWRC campaign in 2023 after testing the Ford Fiesta Rally3 car in Poland